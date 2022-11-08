Joe Fresh Launches Absorbent Underwear & Partnership to Provide More Access to Period Products

TORONTO, Nov. 8, 2022 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is thrilled to announce the launch of their absorbent underwear, a new addition to their intimates assortment. The quality tested and approved product is available in a pack of 2 for $29, and sizes XS-3X. Made for periods and all the days in between, absorbent underwear is now available online and in-store.

To support the launch of this new product, Joe Fresh has partnered with LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ to help increase accessibility to menstrual products. Joe Fresh will be donating 10,000 pairs of their absorbent underwear and LOVE YOU will be donating an additional $100,000 to Moon Time Sisters, a project of True North Aid. Moon Time Sisters is a collective that helps those who menstruate in remote Indigenous communities across Canada gain access to period products. Since 2017, Moon Time Sisters has helped ship 2 million period products to those in need.

"Accessibility and affordability are always top of mind when we are creating new products for our customers." says Lisa Steele, Director of Communications at Joe Fresh. "Nearly a quarter of Canadian women have reportedly struggled to afford menstrual products, and we know that Indigenous people in remote communities pay significantly more for menstrual products. Our hope is that this donation with LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ is a step in the right direction to provide greater accessibility to those who menstruate across the country."

"Moon Time Sisters is positively thrilled to be partnering with Joe Fresh and LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ to help launch their line of period underwear," says Nicole White, Founder of Moon Time Sisters. "Being able to offer absorbent underwear will help us fulfill the requests of menstruators while supporting the environment with a reusable option. This partnership is a powerful step forward in increasing period equity across Canada."

"LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart is committed to helping advance women's health by providing the supports they need to feel and do their best," said Paulette Minard, Director of Community Investment for Shoppers Drug Mart. "We are pleased to be partnering with Joe Fresh and Moon Time Sisters to help make menstrual products more accessible in remote Indigenous communities, because access to these products should be a right, not a luxury."

About the product:

Four moisture absorbent layers to keep you comfortable against blood, sweat and urine

Available in two absorbency options, light and heavy

Made with moisture-wicking and anti-microbial fabrication for odor control and staying fresh

Machine washable

Tested against chemicals including PFCs, and safe to wear long-term

To learn more about the product visit joefresh.com

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program

Shoppers Drug Mart is committed to putting women's health first through the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program. Every woman has a right to the care and support she needs to be healthy and safe, but many face challenges that are tough to overcome alone. That's why the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program raises funds to help support women's health, women's mental health and women's shelters focusing on local needs and organizations. Since 2011, the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program has supported more than 450 women's charities annually across Canada, thanks to the unwavering support of Canadians from coast to coast. Learn more about the LOVE YOU by Shoppers Drug Mart™ program at shoppersdrugmart.ca/love-you.

About Moon Time Sisters

Moon Time Sisters, a Flagship project on True North Aid, began in January 2017 by Nicole White, a Metis woman from Saskatchewan. Nicole learned about the lack of access and affordability of menstrual products within northern Communities and took action in the form of a simple pad. Since 2017, MTS has grown to a national volunteer group with chapters in Saskatchewan, Ontario, British Columbia, and Manitoba. As a collective, MTS has partnered with over 65 northern Indigenous Communities in BC, AB, SK, MB, ON, QU, NV, and NWT, shipping close to 2 million period products to high schools, elementary schools, midwifery organizations, health care centers, Friendship Centres, shelters, food banks, and community programs. MTS strives to support Indigenous menstruators gain access to free menstrual products while advocating for menstrual equity on Turtle Island. truenorthaid.ca/moon-time-sisters.

SOURCE Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh

For further information: Carly Eidelman, Public Relations Specialist, [email protected]