Joe Fresh and Sasha Exeter Launch New Fashion-Forward Collection Together

TORONTO, Sept. 15, 2022 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is excited to announce its fourth collaboration with long-time partner, Brand Marketer and Entrepreneur Sasha Exeter. The New Horizons collection merges fashion-forward style together with detail-driven technical designs. The limited-edition collection will be available online September 21st and in select stores September 22nd.

"As my partnership with Joe Fresh continues to evolve, I wanted to give my audience something new and more fashion-forward, but still allow them to facilitate movement and look good," says Sasha Exeter. "Something I am so excited about is having the caption 'Discover your strength' included in the design. I want women to feel inspired to move when they wear this collection."

Each of Sasha's four collaborations with Joe Fresh have brought something new to customers. Their latest capsule collection introduces new colours, textures and, for the first time in Sasha's collection, outerwear. The Sasha Anorak Jacket is a definite fall statement piece, available in two colourways and adjustable so you can wear it long or midi. The stylish, yet functional anorak jacket, along with the rest of the capsule, was created to go from workout, to going out, and every step in between. No matter the activity, this line inspires you to feel confident doing it. These pieces were created to inspire customers and give them something different than they've seen before.

"Being able to mix fashion and function is something we are really excited to do for our customers," says Heesun Lim, Joe Fresh Design Manager. "From adding text on the Discover Sports Bra, to designing the new oversized Sasha Anorak jacket, there are some unique pieces in this collection that we've never done before. It was great to work alongside Sasha to bring them to life."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh x Sasha Exeter collection includes nine pieces, eight pieces available in sizes XS-3X, and the oversized jacket available in 3 size options: S/M, L/XL and 1X. High-res images of the Joe Fresh X Sasha Exeter collection can be found HERE.

About the collection

Discover Sports Bra - This bra features the "Discover Your Strength" back graphic, scoop neck, cross-back straps, strappy back, medium support, optional pad insert, and four-way stretch. Coordinates with Momentum Leggings

- This bra features the "Discover Your Strength" back graphic, scoop neck, cross-back straps, strappy back, medium support, optional pad insert, and four-way stretch. Coordinates with Momentum Leggings Session Top – This cropped top with crew neck, long sleeves also features a back cut-out, and four-way stretch

– This cropped top with crew neck, long sleeves also features a back cut-out, and four-way stretch Warm Up Wrap Top – For warming up or wearing out, this cropped long sleeve top features a V-neck and wrap design

– For warming up or wearing out, this cropped long sleeve top features a V-neck and wrap design Momentum Leggings – To match the Discover Sports Bra, these leggings have a wide elastic waist, ribbed leg panels, inner pocket, and four-way stretch

– To match the Discover Sports Bra, these leggings have a wide elastic waist, ribbed leg panels, inner pocket, and four-way stretch Sasha Anorak Jacket – One jacket – two lengths! This jacket is long to medium length adjustable, with hood, long sleeves, elastic cuffs, zipper closure, functional drawstring, and two welt pockets

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About Sasha Exeter

Sasha Exeter is a Canadian based content creator, brand marketer and entrepreneur. She is the founder of www.sashaexeter.com, a one-of-a-kind digital destination where she shares her very real and always truthful approach to living her life with a focus on fitness, wellness, education, and motherhood. A single mother with a thriving career as a sought-after brand collaborator, Sasha hopes her platform and voice will inspire and motivate people to create positive change both for themselves and the circle that surrounds them. It is her unique approach to fitness and wellness that encourages just about anyone to not only move their body, but to take care of it from the inside out. And she should know. She is a retired elite athlete, left a high-level corporate job to create her own brand and she beat not one, but two, life-threatening chronic illnesses through a holistic approach to diet and exercise. It is that expert knowledge, deep experience, and sheer perseverance combined with her honest approach to sharing her journey that resonates with so many people as well as the brands she partners with. The Toronto native has created award winning campaigns with likeminded brands that share her commitment to supporting people's lives and lifting them up. Collaborative partners include BMW, Indigo, Activia and Clinique and she is very proud to be the national face of Joe Fresh Active. She is a true pioneer in the digital space and lives every precious moment of every day by her credo, "You don't have to have it all to be good enough."

