Joe Fresh and Roxy Earle Launch Limited-Edition Holiday Capsule Collection

"It's an honour to continue to work alongside the Joe Fresh team to create a holiday collection that women of all shapes and sizes can feel confident wearing," says Roxy Earle. "Together we have worked to create beautiful and sparkly pieces that truly embody the #MySizeRox movement, which aims to promote positivity and inclusivity for sizes XS to 3X. From launching an inclusive swimwear line this past summer to now creating a holiday collection that women can truly sparkle in, this partnership continues to offer women clothes they can feel great wearing."

Since 2017, Joe Fresh has been working to expand its size range offering across all categories, including sportswear, activewear, sleepwear, intimates, and more. Last summer, Joe Fresh partnered with Roxy on a limited-edition swim collection to highlight its size-inclusive swimwear available in XS to 3X. This holiday season, Joe Fresh is partnering again with Roxy Earle to create a holiday collection designed to let everyone sparkle, no matter their size.

We are happy to be partnering with Roxy Earle again on another limited-edition collection," says Ian Freedman, President of Joe Fresh. "We are committed to offering Canadians essential style and exceptional value in a broad size range and this co-designed capsule is a great example of how we're delivering on a commitment of size-inclusivity this holiday season."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh X Roxy Earle is available in sizes XS-3X, and the entire capsule collection includes:

Sequin Wrap Dress - $49

Sequin Skirt - $34

Tweed Coat - $99

Flutter Sleeve Sweater - $34

Embellished Sweater - $39

Wrap Tie Cardigan - $49

Faux Leather Legging- $34

Tall Boots - $69

High-res images of the Joe Fresh X Roxy Earle capsule collection can be downloaded here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 9 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com .

About Roxy Earle

Born and raised in Toronto, Roxy Earle is a celebrated fashion and women empowerment icon. After a decorated marketing career winning multiple awards including a Cannes Lion, and becoming Director of European Advertising at American Express in London, she was cast on The Real Housewives of Toronto. Becoming the breakout star of the series, she utilized her platform to launch the #MySizeRox body confidence movement. Through her size inclusive collaborations and promotion of body confidence and positivity, she has broken down social barriers and given a voice to women long unheard in the fashion world. She continues her work to lift women up in her app Ana launching in January 2022 which bridges positive mindset practices with health and menstrual cycle-based insights, and brings together the best in confidence leadership, mental wellness, and women's health technology.

