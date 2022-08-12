Joe Fresh and President's Choice Children's Charity Team Up for a Limited-Edition Capsule Collection

TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is supporting President's Choice Children's Charity with a limited edition, 21-piece capsule collection that helps kids go far, not hungry. With the purchase of every Joe Fresh X President's Choice Children's Charity item a portion of the proceeds will be donated to President's Choice Children's Charity to help provide nourishment to kids in need. The donation will assist the charity with reaching its goal of feeding one million Canadian children annually and facilitating food education and skills for kids in schools across Canada. The collection includes items for babies, toddlers and kids and will be available online and in select stores on August 16, 2022.

Joe Fresh X Presidents Choice Children’s Charity Capsule Collection (CNW Group/Loblaw Companies Limited - Joe Fresh)

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Joe Fresh on their first capsule collection that helps Canadian kids," says Lisa Battistelli, Executive Director at President's Choice Children's Charity. "Hunger can make it difficult for children to concentrate, can affect their attendance and worsen learning outcomes. Having partnerships like this allows us to help even more children facing food insecurity."

President's Choice Children's Charity aims to remove hunger as a barrier for a happy life and educate children about food and nutrition. In 2021, over 122 million meals and snacks were provided in schools across Canada to children in need. Through the Power Full Kids program in schools across Canada children are not only provided with good food to fuel them, but also learn food skills that teach them to grow and cook. While back-to-school shopping this year, you can help contribute to the programs at Presidents Choice Children's Charity that continue to provide meals and snacks to hundreds of thousands of Canadian children.

"Helping Canadians Live Life Well is a priority for us at Joe Fresh. As we head into a busy back-to-school season we know it can be difficult for families that face food insecurity. We are thrilled to be teaming up with President's Choice Children's Charity to help address this challenge for children and their families across the country," says Ian Freedman, President at Joe Fresh.

The capsule collection was made for babies, toddlers and kids and includes a fruity-sweet selection of t-shirts, sweaters, dresses, pants and more. With the purchase of items within this collection, a portion of the proceeds of up to $75,000 will be donated to help President's Choice Children's Charity.

Learn more about this limited edition collection and shop the full capsule at joefresh.com/PCCC.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com.

About President's Choice Children's Charity (Charitable Registration: 86842 1546 RR0001)

For 32 years, President's Choice Children's Charity has been dedicated to helping children across Canada, and in that time, has nurtured the wellbeing of more than 6 million children. Since 2018, the charity has been committed to the fight against childhood hunger to ensure all Canadian children can live the life they choose. President's Choice Children's Charity is the nation's largest charitable provider of school meal programs and also reaches children after school and throughout the summer with Power Full KidsTM programming – combining regular meals and snacks with new food skills education. The charity's ambition is to feed one million children every year, by 2025. For more information or to give, visit www.pcchildrenscharity.ca

