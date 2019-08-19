Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris Partner on Limited-Edition Outerwear Jacket

"I'm excited to announce my partnership with Joe Fresh to launch the Jilly Jacket as part of their new line of PrimaLoft Puffers for Fall 2019," says Jillian Harris . "The Jilly Jacket is a perfect Fall staple and the PrimaLoft collection offers a range of styles for the whole family to enjoy! I can't wait to share how I style the Jilly Jacket throughout the Fall!"

The Jilly Jacket takes classic outerwear to the next level without compromising style. Available in a beautiful blush tone, the limited-edition Jilly Jacket is filled with PrimaLoft, a synthetic alternative to down and offers warmth without bulk, water resistance and breathability.

"We are thrilled to partner with fellow Canadian, Jillian Harris who shares our passion for style and quality," said Ian Freedman, President of Joe Fresh. "The limited-edition Jilly Jacket is an exciting part of our PrimaLoft collection. We're proud that PrimaLoft insulation will be our new brand standard for functional outwear and I cannot think of a better partner than Jillian to bring this launch to life."

As part of this collaboration, Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris have partnered with Mamas For Mamas, a national charitable organization that provides support to low income mothers and their kids. Together, Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris will be making a charitable donation of Primaloft Jackets to assist mothers in need.

In addition to the limited-edition jacket, the Joe Fresh PrimaLoft Collection also offers Lightweight Vests, Packaway Puffers, Hooded Puffers, Parkas and more, ranging from $39.00 to $129.00 CAN. High-res images of the Jilly Jacket are available for download here. High-res images of the full Joe Fresh PrimaLoft Collection can be downloaded here.

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 11 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the Philippines and the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com.

About Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris is a mother, fiancé, storyteller, TV host, and quintessential busy-bee who pours her heart and soul into every endeavour. She is the Founder and Creative Director of Jillian Harris Design, and she is passionate about love, family, charity, fashion, food, decor and much more.

On her site, JillianHarris.com you will find bright and heart-filling inspiration for fashion, food, and decor and everyday life. Jillian's signature style is both classic and feminine, and her eye for design and decor is enviable. As co-host of HGTV's Love It Or List It Vancouver, she brings her designs to life by bringing fresh and inspiring refreshes to homes needing love. Her work with local charities like Mamas For Mamas fuels her desire to help those in need and give back to those less fortunate. Her biggest passion is her family, which includes fiancé Justin Pasutto, son Leo, daughter Annie, and dogs Nacho Cilantro & Peaches.

About Mamas For Mamas

Mamas for Mamas is a national charitable organization that supports mothers and caregivers in crisis; we provide digital and community based support to individuals and families facing various poverty related struggles. Our mission is to change the landscape of poverty through innovative approaches to financial barriers faced by struggling families. We envision a future where no Mama or child is left behind. The most recent statistics from Citizens for Public Justice reports that a staggering 5.8 million people in Canada (or 16.8%) live in poverty (https://cpj.ca/poverty-trends-2018/). We are dedicated to giving a hand up not just a hand out to those struggling by providing basic necessities and access to resources to help alleviate their situation long term. We are actively engaging with multiple levels of government and non-profit agencies; together we are working to change the systems that contribute to the vicious cycle of poverty, mental health issues, housing and food insecurity and have recently expanded digitally across Canada.

We provide a space where our Mamas and their kids feel safe and comfortable when they come in for poverty relief support. We refer to any and all existing community programs when available and fill the gaps in service when the need is higher than the resources available. Unfortunately, this is often the case as evidenced by the need for our rapid program development. At the head office in Kelowna, BC we offer a beautiful Karma Market where struggling families can access anything they need at no cost; the only currency we request is kindness to your fellow neighbour. In our free store, we provide clothing, shoes, seasonal wear and through our intake process Mamas can also access formula, diapers, baby furniture and gear. We also offer individualized help navigating the available resources for food security, affordable housing, education and access to our in-house mental health team where counselling is available at no cost for those who qualify. Community based sharing economies are available for families not in Kelowna, with a resource coordinator available for preventative and intervention based poverty relief.

It's hard enough being a parent without the stress of clothing or food insecurity, lack of appropriate mental health care and everything else that can easily fall through the cracks in our busy society. Mamas for Mamas is there for those parents who need help navigating eligible resources, applying for social supports, and getting direct intake support while joining this Mamas community that truly looks after each other (https://cpj.ca/poverty-trends-2018/).

About PrimaLoft, Inc.:

PrimaLoft, Inc., an advanced material technology company based in Latham, New York with offices in Munich, Germany and Xiamen, China, is the world leader in research and innovative development of comfort solutions with high performance insulations and fabrics. The PrimaLoft® brand, a registered trademark of PrimaLoft, Inc., delivers feel-good products that are used in the top global outdoor and fashion brands, home furnishings, work wear, hunting and military applications. PrimaLoft® insulation was originally developed for the U.S. army as a water-resistant, synthetic alternative to down. Today, the brand is recognized as a benchmark in the outdoor industry for providing unsurpassed comfort in any condition, ultimately empowering users to stay in the moment. PrimaLoft, Inc. is active in sustainable textile production through partnerships with the bluesign® system, the International OEKO-TEX® Association, the Sustainable Apparel Coalition's Higg Index and the Global Recycled Standard. For more information, please visit www.PrimaLoft.com, and follow PrimaLoft on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

PrimaLoft®, Feel the Performance™.

