Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris Launch Thoughtfully Designed Winter Capsule Collection

TORONTO, Oct. 13, 2022 /CNW/ - Joe Fresh is excited to announce their fourth collaboration with Jillian Harris, Canadian Lifestyle Maven and television personality. Arriving just in time for the holiday season, this new collection will include over 20 pieces for women, kids and toddlers. The limited-edition collection will be available online October 18th and in-store October 20th.

Each of Jillian's four collaborations with Joe Fresh have continued to evolve and provide something new for customers. Their latest capsule introduces items made with recycled polyester, organic cotton, partially recycled polyester and recycled PrimaLoft® fill. Every piece from this line was designed with intention. Joe Fresh is proud to offer products that help reduce their impact on the planet and this latest collection is a great addition to the items they already have as a part of their JF Forward line.

"We made sure to cover all the bases with this line; from casual and comfortable, to romantic and professional. This is a collection that I would wear anywhere," says Jillian Harris. "I'm so excited that we were able to include items made with recycled materials, something that is important to both my community and myself."

In addition to brand new items and accessories, the collection will see the return of matching-mini styles, cozy loungewear and the Patti Jeans, a customer favourite from the 2021 Joe Fresh x Jillian Harris collaboration. Jillian's celebrated signature-classic style shines through the collection. The line includes coordinating pieces and layers that pair perfectly together. The collaboration contains an assortment of sweaters, bottoms, tops, outerwear, loungewear, and accessories. Select styles are available in extended sizes for women, and little ones are covered with matching mini styles.

"We love working with Jillian and delivering items together that customers are so excited to find in our stores and online at joefresh.com," says Meghan Lengyell, Vice President Marketing Joe Fresh. "We're excited to be delivering our fourth capsule with her and this time, doing it with new recycled and organic fabrications, something that is important to our brand and to Jillian's audience as well."

Select items from the limited-edition Joe Fresh X Jillian Harris capsule are available in sizes XS-3X, 0-22 for pants, for women, 2-5T for toddlers, and S -XL for kids. Including two items exclusively available online and in select stores, the 20-piece capsule collection contains:

Lucky Button Down Shirt $34

Wind Down Tunic $39

Wind Down Jogger $34

Wind Down Henley $34

Patti Jean $49

Curl Up Cable Cardi $39

Après Ski Sweater $44

Wholehearted Sweater $44

Poet Blouse $39

Rosé Coat $119

Jilly Shacket $89

Favourite Cords $49

Favourite Jean $49

Cozy Socks $12

Adore Toque & Mitten Set $24

All Love Tee $24

Mini Jilly Shacket $49 - $59

- Mini All Love Tee $14 - $16

- Mini Wholehearted Sweater $24 - $29

- Mini Cozy Socks $12

Mini Adore Toque & Mitten Set $19

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men, and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish, and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, and footwear, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 7 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. For more information, please visit joefresh.com

About Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris is a mother, fiancé, storyteller, former TV host, and quintessential busy-bee who pours her heart and soul into every endeavour. She is the Founder of Jillian Harris Design Inc. and The Jilly Academy, Co-Author of Fraiche Food Full Hearts and Co-Founder of The Jilly Box!

On her site, JillianHarris.com you will find bright and heart-filling inspiration for fashion, food, and decor and everyday life. Jillian's signature style is both classic and feminine, and her eye for design and decor is enviable. As former co-host of HGTV's Love It Or List It Vancouver, she brings her designs to life by bringing fresh and inspiring refreshes to homes needing love. Her work with local organizations like Mamas For Mamas fuels her desire to help her local and surrounding community. Her biggest passion is her family, which includes fiancé Justin Pasutto, son Leo, daughter Annie, and dogs Nacho Cilantro & Peaches Pasutto.

