Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris Launch Limited-Edition Fall Capsule Collection

"I am so excited to continue my partnership with Joe Fresh for a third consecutive year and offer customers a full collection of clothing and accessories," says Jillian Harris . "I am so honoured to be able to showcase a full collection that holds a special place in my heart as it is named after my family and friends and can't wait to see customers wear it!"

Joe Fresh and Jillian Harris will be introducing the matching Harris Coat retailing for $89 CAN and matching Mini Harris Coat available in both Toddler and Kid sizes, retailing for $35 CAD and $39 CAD, respectively.

"We have seen such a positive response from customers over the past two years that we knew we wanted to partner with Jillian Harris again and offer an even bigger collection," says Ian Freedman, President of Joe Fresh. "We're excited to see the partnership grow and are pleased to offer our customers a full range of items this year."

The limited-edition Joe Fresh X Jillian Harris is available in sizes XS-3X women's, 2-5T toddler, S -XL kid. The entire capsule collection includes:

Steph Sweater $34

Peggy Dress $39

Mindy Top $29

Tori Sweater $34

Harris Coat $89

Sammy Tunic Sweater $39

Patti Jeans $39

Peaches Jeans $39

Shannon Skirt $34

Marjorie Tee $19

Shay Dress $39

Annie Sleep Set $16 - $19

- Leo Sleep Set $16 - $19

- Karissa Sleep Pants $19

Karissa Sleep Top $19

Angela Cardigan $39

Annie Robe $19 - $24

- Mini Harris Coat $35 - $39

- Kaitlin Boots $49

Meg Pumps $39

Mary Sneakers $39

Tyler Tote $39

Karrie Backpack $39

About Joe Fresh

Essential Style. Exceptional Value. Founded in 2006, Joe Fresh offers accessible, modern design in lifestyle collections for women, men and children. Today one of Canada's leading fashion retailers, Joe Fresh brings a contemporary point of view to everyday wardrobe favourites full of colour, polish and thoughtful details. In categories spanning apparel, accessories, footwear and beauty, Joe Fresh provides quality and style for the entire family. In Canada, Joe Fresh products are available in more than 1,450 retail locations; including over 350 Loblaw locations, 1,300 Shoppers Drug Mart locations, 9 freestanding Joe Fresh stores and JoeFresh.com. Joe Fresh is also available internationally through local partners in the United States. For more information, please visit joefresh.com





About Jillian Harris

Jillian Harris is a mother, fiancé, storyteller, former TV host, and quintessential busy-bee who pours her heart and soul into every endeavour. She is the Founder and Creative Director of Jillian Harris Design and The Jilly Academy, Co-Author of Fraiche Food Full Hearts and Co-Founder of The Jilly Box!

On her site, JillianHarris.com you will find bright and heart-filling inspiration for fashion, food, and decor and everyday life. Jillian's signature style is both classic and feminine, and her eye for design and decor is enviable. As former co-host of HGTV's Love It Or List It Vancouver, she brings her designs to life by bringing fresh and inspiring refreshes to homes needing love. Her work with local charities like Mamas For Mamas fuels her desire to help those in need and give back to those less fortunate. Her biggest passion is her family, which includes fiancé Justin Pasutto, son Leo, daughter Annie, and dogs Nacho Cilantro & Peaches.

