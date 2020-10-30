Jody Sperling, SVP of Human Resources for Equitable Bank & EQ Bank, wins 2020 Report on Business Best Executive Award

New awards program from The Globe and Mail celebrates excellence among non-CEO leaders

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2020 /CNW/ - Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger Bank™, is thrilled to announce that Jody Sperling, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources, has been awarded an inaugural Report on Business Best Executive Award.

The Report on Business Best Executive Awards are a new annual program to celebrate excellence among non-CEO leaders at the SVP, EVP and C-suite (or equivalent) levels.

The 50 winners chosen for 2020 represent the best of Canadian leadership in five functional areas: Finance; Human Resources; Operations; Sales and Marketing; and Technology.

Jody was one of 10 winners in the Human Resources' category.

"While we provide a better way to bank, Jody has shown us a better way to lead," said Andrew Moor, CEO, Equitable Bank. "Jody is an invaluable leader and champion of Equitable Bank and EQ Bank -- a true cornerstone of this organization who has helped define our success at every level. She truly embodies the challenger in all of us, guiding us forward with empathy and strength, particularly during extraordinary times."

In the words of the Best Executive Awards, these honours recognize that "non-CEO leaders are often the under-celebrated heroes of Canadian industry. Their work leading key teams, managing crucial files and setting and executing core strategies keep the economy humming. And that deserves an opportunity to shine." For more than 14 years, Jody has continually worked to make Equitable Bank -- through its people -- the very best it can be. Equitable was recently recognized as a 2020 Great Place to Work -- further proof that it's the employees who are at the heart of a great organization.

This year's Best Executive Awards also recognize how COVID-19 transformed the way most businesses have had to operate—and the way leaders have had to lead. The recipients of this year's Awards have stepped up in these unprecedented circumstances and Jody is an exceptional example of stepping up during extraordinary times.

As the banking landscape changes rapidly across the country, Equitable is determined to remain at the forefront of what's ahead. Under Jody's people-first leadership -- and supported by more than 900 employees across Canada – the Bank is well positioned for growth and continued success, as it looks to create more meaningful banking experiences for all Canadians.

The Globe and Mail launched the Report on Business Best Executive Awards early in 2020.

Winning executives were chosen after a call for nominations for leaders at Canadian public and private businesses, and the competition was later opened to include executives at not-for-profits, government institutions and/or academic institutions. Nominations were assessed by the Report on Business editorial team based on career background, leadership style, achievements, and impact.

Winners of the Best Executive Awards are profiled editorially in the November issue of Report on Business magazine, out online on October 30 and in print October 31.

To learn more about the Best Executive Awards program, and to see this year's winners, please visit www.tgam.ca/BestExec.

About Equitable Group Inc.

Equitable Group Inc. is a growing Canadian financial services business that operates through its wholly owned subsidiary, Equitable Bank. Equitable Bank, Canada's Challenger BankTM, has grown to become the country's ninth largest independent Schedule I bank through its proven branchless approach and customer service focus in providing residential lending, commercial lending and savings solutions to Canadians. EQ Bank, the digital banking platform offered by Equitable Bank, provides state-of-the-art digital banking services. The Savings Plus Account reimagines banking for Canadians by offering the functionality of a chequing account to perform daily banking with ease, as well as a great everyday interest rate to help transactional balances grow into bigger savings. From unlimited Interac e-Transfers® and bill payments to payroll deposits and no monthly fees, everyday banking is now a richer prospect for Canadians. Equitable Bank is a member of Canada Deposit Insurance Corporation (CDIC) and employs over 900 dedicated professionals across the country. For more information about Equitable Bank and its products, please visit equitablebank.ca.

