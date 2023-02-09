Joan Eliasek Named New President of McKesson Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 9, 2023 /CNW/ - McKesson Canada is pleased to announce the appointment of veteran executive Joan Eliasek as President of McKesson Canada. Eliasek succeeds Rebecca McKillican who has led the company since August 2020.

Eliasek's wealth of leadership experience spans over 25 years within the healthcare sector and McKesson Corporation, having held senior leadership roles in areas ranging from operations, marketing, supplier management to extended care sales and customer experience.

As President, Eliasek leads McKesson's diversified portfolio of healthcare businesses in Canada including pharmaceutical distribution operations, biopharma and provider solutions, McKesson's network of independent pharmacies (I.D.A., Guardian, Remedy'sRx, The Medicine Shoppe, Uniprix and Proxim), e-commerce retailer Well.ca, and the Rexall Pharmacy Group.

"I am honoured to be leading a passionate team dedicated to improving the health outcomes of Canadians," Eliasek said. "McKesson Canada is an essential part of the Canadian healthcare system, whether we are delivering much needed medications to patients across the country, strengthening our supply chain systems, or helping patients navigate specialized medication therapies. As healthcare becomes increasingly more complex, our position within the healthcare ecosystem offers us a unique opportunity to make a positive and lasting impact."

Eliasek holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science and Business Administration from the University of Iowa. She has served on several boards in the healthcare industry, including the Healthcare Industry Distributors Association (HIDA), the HIDA Educational Foundation and the Global Healthcare Exchange. She also served as a long-time advisor to the Professional Women in Healthcare (PWH) board. In 2018, she was recognized as the first recipient of the Anne Eiting Klamar Leadership Award of Distinction and in 2023 she is being named to the Medical Distributor Hall of Fame by Repertoire Magazine.

About McKesson Canada

