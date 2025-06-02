Jiwaji Law Launches with Bold Vision for Inclusive, Business-Focused Legal Services in BC and Alberta

Meet the woman behind BC and Alberta's newest women-led law firm reshaping business law

VANCOUVER, BC, June 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Jiwaji Law, a new women-led law firm, officially launches today, offering tailored legal services to clients across British Columbia and Alberta. With a focus on corporate and commercial law, intellectual property and technology law, mergers and acquisitions, and tax law, Jiwaji Law brings a modern perspective to complex legal challenges.

Founder of Jiwaji Law, Afshaan Jiwaji Kapasi. (CNW Group/Jiwaji Law)

At its core, Jiwaji Law is driven by a client-first philosophy; delivering strategic, results-oriented legal solutions. The firm is founded by Afshaan Jiwaji, a seasoned corporate commercial lawyer and Canadian Trademark Agent with deep expertise in advising businesses at every stage of growth. Afshaan has been recognized by Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch in both 2024 and 2025 for her excellence in intellectual property law, further underscoring her reputation for delivering high-impact legal counsel.

"It is a privilege to build a women-led law firm grounded in inclusion," says Afshaan Jiwaji. "Representation in the legal profession matters. As a minority woman and founder, I bring lived experience to Jiwaji Law's commitment to fostering equity. Our firm will champion diversity through pro bono initiatives that support women-led startups and underrepresented entrepreneurs, ensuring our values are reflected in our work."

Jiwaji Law is a reimagining of a respected family legacy. The firm pays tribute to Afshaan's late father, Moosa Jiwaji, who founded the original Jiwaji Law in Edmonton decades ago. A respected lawyer, mediator, and advocate for justice, Moosa passed away from cancer on April 21, 2025.

"This firm is both a new chapter and a personal tribute," says Founder Afshaan Jiwaji. "My father inspired me to pursue law and taught me to lead with integrity. He was the ultimate feminist; raising three daughters to believe in our voices, our leadership, and our power to make change."

Jiwaji Law prides itself on combining legal expertise with a human-centered approach. From complex corporate transactions to intellectual property strategy and tax compliance, the firm empowers its clients to navigate legal complexities with confidence.

With offices based in Vancouver and a cross-provincial scope, Jiwaji Law is positioned to support businesses operating in Canada's West.

About Jiwaji Law

Founded in 2025, Jiwaji Law is a women-led law firm redefining modern legal support with strategic, solution-driven counsel for individuals, entrepreneurs, and growing businesses. With a personalized approach across corporate and commercial, tax, and intellectual property matters, Jiwaji Law is committed to empowering clients —especially underrepresented voices—with the confidence to navigate legal decisions.

