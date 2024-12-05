Jiva Technologies Initiates Production of LIV3's SugarShield Supplement with Best Formulations, Accelerating Path to Market for Innovative Wellness Support Solution

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 5, 2024 /CNW/ -- Jiva Technologies Inc. (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, is excited to announce its first production order with Best Formulations a Sirio Company (SHE: 300791), one of the leading U.S.-based manufacturer specializing in high-quality dietary supplements. This collaboration will bring LIV3's proprietary SugarShield liposomal capsules to market, with the first batch scheduled for availability by February 2025.

Best Formulations, a Sirio Group company renowned for producing some of the most recognized supplements in the United States, brings unparalleled expertise and quality assurance to this project. LIV3's SugarShield capsules utilize a cutting-edge liposomal delivery system, which ensures rapid and effective results, with benefits anticipated within as little as two weeks.

Chris Mearns, founder of LIV3, expressed his excitement:

"Placing our first order with one of the best supplement producers in the industry is a dream come true. We're one step closer to bringing SugarShield to life and helping people curb their cravings while managing sugar intake. We believe this will have a tremendous impact on overall health and weight management."

Lorne Rapkin, CEO of Jiva Technologies, added:

"Supplements have become an integral part of daily life, and SugarShield stands out as a niche product addressing the critical challenge of sugar cravings. By also mitigating the negative effects of sugar, this supplement offers a practical and effective solution that feels like a no-brainer addition to anyone's wellness routine."

Strategic Launch for the New Year

Jiva is gearing up to launch the LIV3 website in January 2025, strategically timed to align with the "New Year, New Me" wellness campaigns that dominate the start of the year. Preorders for SugarShield will open in January, with the first shipments expected to reach customers in early February.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Jiva's mission to make innovative and effective wellness products accessible to all, fostering healthier lifestyles through cutting-edge science and trusted partnerships.

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

About LIV3

LIV3 is dedicated to improving metabolic health by addressing the detrimental effects of fructose through its flagship product, SugarShield. Originally introduced through fructosecontrol.com, where the product received overwhelmingly positive feedback for its efficacy, SugarShield features Luteolin, a powerful compound that blocks fructokinase. SugarShield has the potential to reduce cravings, boost energy, and support weight management by preventing fructose metabolism. This innovative approach allows individuals to experience the benefits of a sugar-free lifestyle without making drastic dietary changes. Backed by research, LIV3's solution targets the suspected root cause of metabolic dysfunction and offers a natural, effective way to improve overall health and wellness.

About Best Formulations (a Sirio Company)

Best Formulations, a Sirio Company, is a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in high-quality dietary supplements, over-the-counter drugs, and functional foods. As part of the global Sirio Group—a renowned leader in the nutraceutical industry—Best Formulations combines international expertise with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States. Committed to excellence and stringent quality control, the company adheres to strict U.S. regulatory standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring that products like SugarShield are manufactured to the highest quality. With over 35 years of industry experience, Best Formulations is dedicated to being a trusted partner in bringing innovative health products to market both domestically and internationally.

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, JIVA promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com. Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained applicable herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

