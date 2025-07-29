JIVA Technologies Announces Filing of Application for Management Cease Trade Order

VANCOUVER, BC, July 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- JIVA Technologies Inc. (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company") announces that it will miss its filing deadline of July 29, 2025 to file audited annual financial statements and accompanying management's discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certificates for the financial year ended March 31, 2025 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Company's inability to file the Annual Filings on time, the Company has applied for a Management Cease Trade Order ("MCTO") under National Policy 12-203 – Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203") and is waiting for the decision of the British Columbia Securities Commission (the "BCSC") with respect to its application.

The Company is applying for a MCTO as a result of the Company having been advised by its auditor on July 28, 2025 that the auditor is unable to complete its audit of the Company by the required filing deadline.

The Company expects to file the Annual Filings on or about September 29, 2025, but in any event as soon as they are available. The Company will issue a news release once the Annual Filings have been filed. Until the Company files the Annual Filings, it will comply with the alternative information guidelines set out in NP 12-203. The guidelines, among other things, require the Company to issue bi-weekly default status reports, in the form of news releases, for so long as the Annual Filings have not been filed.

During the MCTO, the general investing public will continue to be able to trade in the Company's common shares listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. However, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, Chief Financial Officer, and such other directors, officers and persons as determined by the applicable regulatory authorities will not be able to trade in the Company's common shares, nor will the Company be able to, directly or indirectly, issue securities to or acquire securities from an insider or employee of the Company except in accordance with legally binding obligations to do so existing as of July 30, 2025, being the date of the Company's anticipated continuous disclosure default.

The Company is not subject to any insolvency proceedings. If the Company provides any information to any of its creditors during the period in which it is in default of filing the Annual Filings, the Company confirms that it will also file material change reports on SEDAR containing such information.

About JIVA Technologies Inc.

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e- commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider has reviewed or accepts responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect the expectations or beliefs of management of the Company regarding future events. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expects", "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". This information and these statements, referred to herein as "forward‐looking statements", are not historical facts, are made as of the date of this news release and include without limitation, statements regarding discussions of future plans, estimates and forecasts and statements as to management's expectations and intentions with respect to, among other things, management's expectations that it will miss the filing deadline for the Annual Filings, the issuance by the BCSC of an MCTO, and the ability of the Company to file the Annual Filings within the time period described herein.

These forward‐looking statements involve numerous risks and uncertainties and actual results might differ materially from results suggested in any forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things: the BCSC may not issue an MCTO; the Company being unable file the Annual Filings in the proposed timeframe; recent market volatility; and the state of the financial markets for the Company's securities.

In making the forward looking statements in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions, including without limitation, that the BCSC will issue an MCTO and the Company will be able to file the Annual Filings in the proposed time frame.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. We seek safe harbor.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2554030/5437164/Jiva_Technologies_Logo.jpg

SOURCE JIVA Technologies Inc.