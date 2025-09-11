Jiva Technologies Reports Significant Year-Over-Year Improvement in Financial Results, Showcasing Stronger Operating Efficiencies and Strategic Growth

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jiva Technologies Inc. (CSE: JIVA) (Frankfurt: WNT1) (OTCQB: PLTXF) ("JIVA" or the "Company"), a leader in building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments, today announced the filing of its consolidated financial statements for the years ended March 31, 2025 and 2024, prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). Unless otherwise noted, all currency amounts are in Canadian dollars. At the same time, the Company filed its Q1 results.

Strong Financial Improvement

For the year ended March 31, 2025, JIVA reported revenue of $4,600,991 and a significantly reduced net loss of $(651,981), compared to a net loss of $(3,303,242) in the prior year. Loss per share narrowed to $(0.45), a meaningful improvement from $(3.99) in fiscal 2024.

This performance reflects JIVA's disciplined approach to cost management and operational efficiency. The Company achieved substantial reductions in advertising, consulting, salaries, and general administrative expenses, while strategically reallocating resources toward sustainable growth initiatives.

Highlights of Fiscal 2025

Expenses streamlined: Advertising and promotion decreased by 84% compared to 2024, with a shift to more cost-efficient marketing channels. Consulting, legal, and salary expenses also declined significantly.





Other income & gains: The Company benefited from a $1,810,999 gain due to a change in fair value of derivative liability and $485,705 in other income, offsetting operational costs.





gain due to a change in fair value of derivative liability and in other income, offsetting operational costs. Cash flow improvement: Operating cash flow improved to $(873,632) from $(1,079,014) in 2024, highlighting better working capital management.





from in 2024, highlighting better working capital management. Strengthened balance sheet: Financing activities generated $333,461 , primarily from loan proceeds, supporting operations and future growth.

Q1 Highlights:

Sales were slightly lower but remained consistent overall





Gross margin: 64% in Q1 2025 vs. 64% in Q2 2025





Operating income: $170k in 2025 vs. operating loss of $278k in 2024





in 2025 vs. operating loss of in 2024 Improvement primarily driven by lower operating expenses, due to reduced headcount and cost-cutting measures





Cash balance as of June 30 : $196k

Positioned for Growth in Wellness Technology

JIVA continues to leverage its unique platform that blends e-commerce technology, immersive wellness environments, and digital communities. With reduced losses and stronger cost controls, the Company is well positioned to pursue strategic opportunities across its brands and joint ventures.

"Fiscal 2025 was a pivotal year for Jiva Technologies. We achieved a dramatic improvement in our bottom line while continuing to build out our ecosystem of wellness-focused platforms," said a spokesperson for JIVA. "Our disciplined cost structure and efficient resource allocation reflect our commitment to long-term sustainable growth, and we are excited about the opportunities ahead."

About JIVA Technologies

JIVA Technologies is dedicated to building niche online wellness communities and creating immersive physical environments. With a proven track record in e-commerce marketplaces, bolstered by expert UI/UX design and SEO, JIVA now focuses on joint ventures to support wellness brands in developing their online presence. The company owns and operates Bloombox Club, an online plant delivery marketplace serving the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Austria, the Republic of Ireland, France, Spain, and Italy, as well as The Locavore Bar and Grill, a vibrant dining and gathering destination in Squamish, BC. Recently, JIVA became a shareholder in VEG House, a leader in the plant-based space, through a share exchange agreement. Committed to e-commerce, marketing, and wellness, JIVA's mission is to cultivate online communities of like-minded consumers through education and collaboration. The company is actively pursuing joint ventures, such as the recently announced partnership with LIV3 for SugarShield, to empower wellness brands online by building their websites and managing all digital marketing.

About LIV3

LIV3 is dedicated to improving metabolic health by addressing the detrimental effects of fructose through its flagship product, SugarShield. Originally introduced through fructosecontrol.com , where the product received overwhelmingly positive feedback for its efficacy, SugarShield features Luteolin, a powerful compound that blocks fructokinase. SugarShield has the potential to reduce cravings, boost energy, and support weight management by preventing fructose metabolism. This innovative approach allows individuals to experience the benefits of a sugar-free lifestyle without making drastic dietary changes. Backed by research, LIV3's solution targets the suspected root cause of metabolic dysfunction and offers a natural, effective way to improve overall health and wellness.

About Best Formulations (a Sirio Company)

Best Formulations, a Sirio Company, is a leading U.S.-based contract manufacturer specializing in high-quality dietary supplements, over-the-counter drugs, and functional foods. As part of the global Sirio Group—a renowned leader in the nutraceutical industry—Best Formulations combines international expertise with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities in the United States. Committed to excellence and stringent quality control, the company adheres to strict U.S. regulatory standards and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), ensuring that products like SugarShield are manufactured to the highest quality. With over 35 years of industry experience, Best Formulations is dedicated to being a trusted partner in bringing innovative health products to market both domestically and internationally.

Contact

Lorne Rapkin

Chief Executive Officer

(416) 419-1415

Forward-looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by words or phrases such as "may," "will," "expect," "likely", "should," "would," "plan," "anticipate," "intend," "potential," "proposed," "estimate," "believe" or the negative of these terms, or other similar words, expressions and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy. The forward-looking information contained herein includes, without limitation, statements regarding the availability of Future Farm products, JIVA promotional events and the business and strategic plans of the Company.

By its nature, forward-looking information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. A variety of factors, including known and unknown risks, many of which are beyond our control, could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking information in this press release including, without limitation: receiving sufficient demand for the Offering; the Company's ability to comply with all applicable governmental regulations including all applicable food safety laws and regulations; impacts to the business and operations of the Company due to the COVID-19 epidemic; the conflict in eastern Europe; having a limited operating history; the ability of the Company to access capital to meet future financing needs; the Company's reliance on management and key personnel; competition; changes in consumer trends; foreign currency fluctuations; and general economic, market or business conditions.

Additional risk factors can also be found in the Company's continuous disclosure documents, which have been filed on SEDAR and can be accessed at www.sedar.com . Readers are cautioned to consider these and other factors, uncertainties and potential events carefully and not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained applicable herein is made as of the date of this press release and is based on the beliefs, estimates, expectations and opinions of management on the date such forward-looking information is made. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by law.

