Jingle all the way to Red Apple Stores and The Bargain! Shop for the most festive holiday season in-store & online

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Nov. 12, 2020 /CNW/ - The holiday season is upon us and throughout the months of November and December, The Bargain! Shop® and Red Apple® stores will be hosting online and in-store events to make our shoppers' dreams come true.

Starting Saturday, November 14th, Customers will be able to find the perfect gift for everyone on their list this year, from stylish apparel to the most popular children's toys, to festive décor and gifts sets at prices you will love!

We know 2020 has been a challenging year for everyone, and we want to be the place you can relax and shop for your children's favourite brand-name and licensed toys and games. Our stores offer a safe and friendly atmosphere stocked full of that perfect item from every child's wish list.

Giving Back to the Children with Together We Care™ Toy Drive: November 14 to December 5, 2020

Between Saturday, November 14th, and Saturday, December 5th, our stores across Canada will be collecting toy donations for local community charities. "In the spirit of giving and with the help of our generous Customers, we hope to collect $650,000 worth of toys for children in need this Christmas. We want every child to feel special and have something to open this year," said Clinton Wolff, President and Chief Executive Officer of Red Apple Stores. From L.O.L Surprise!™ to PAW Patrol™ toys and playsets, Little Tikes®, Little Baby Bum™ nursery rhyme toys and plushies, and Zuru™ 5 Surprises for your girls and boys to unbox. Don't fret; we have stocked the latest Toy Story 4 action figures, games, and all of your favourite characters. We even have the latest TY-Plush stuffed animals that your children will love!

New This Year - Peel n' Reveal Day: November 21, 2020

On Saturday November 21st we are brightening up the season with a one-day-only Peel n' Reveal day. Get your tear card in-store starting November 14th and bring it back on Saturday November 21st to reveal your prize! Every card is a winner, and one lucky Customer will win the grand prize of a $1,000 gift card to our stores for a holiday shopping spree. "We wanted to switch it up this year and give our Customers a fun new way to save on their holiday gift item. The Peel n' Reveal day will help Customers start off their holiday shopping with the opportunity to save 50% on the entire purchase!" said Clinton Wolff.

Super Low Black Friday Buys: November 25 to November 29

Watch out for our digital flyer with savings on electronics, appliances, toys, and more. Our Black Friday sales only last the week. Get your Black Friday deals early and save on your favourite products at our stores while quantities last!

Save BIG on Cyber Monday: November 30, 2020

Cyber Monday is the busiest online shopping day of the year and we are bringing an exclusive offer only available to our digital Customers. This offer is valid with a coupon only so be sure you stay connected by joining our email club and following us on Facebook to stay up to date with our latest offers! This one-day deal will be too good to miss!

Fa-la-la-la-Fill A Sleigh Day: December 5, 2020

The holidays are a season of giving and Fill a Sleigh Day has become an important way our stores give back to the communities where we do business. We will donate 10% of all store sales that day to each store's local charity. "We know everyone has had a difficult year, and we are so excited to announce that we will be donating 10% of ALL sales (not only toy sales like past years), on December 5th to a charity of each store's preference," stated Wolff.

Last Minute Holiday Shopping with an Exclusive Online Offer: December 8 to 10, 2020

We are bringing an exclusive online offer in December where you can get last minute holiday shopping deals for your entire family, and everyone on your list. Stay connected and join our e-club to receive the exclusive online offer and to save big!

Jingle and Mingle One Day Shopping Event: December 12, 2020

Come one, come all to our Jingle & Mingle shopping event on December 12th which will allow Customers to shop for last minute Christmas gifts and save 20% off their entire purchase. Visit our store and stay connected online to receive your exclusive invitation between December 5th and December 11th.

Ring in 12 Days of Deals with Us: December 13 to 24, 2020

We are bringing back our successful 12 Days of Deals! Starting December 13th, join in on the fun and visit our store each day from December 13th to the 24th and we will unveil a new deal of the day! Don't miss your chance as once the deal is over, it's gone!

About Red Apple Stores Inc.

Red Apple Stores Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, and Canada's favourite chain of over 140 small town general merchandise retail stores. Our stores are branded as The Bargain! Shop or Red Apple Stores. For over 20 years, we have been your reputable neighbourhood retailers, who bring you big brands, quality products, and big savings at a convenient location in your small town.

At Red Apple Stores Inc, we are known for our super friendly customer service, creating a welcoming environment for shoppers, and treating customers with dignity and respect. One of our core values is serving our communities, and we love giving back to the neighbourhoods that we do business in.

Red Apple and The Bargain! Shop, offer some of the best deals and unexpected finds on your everyday needs. We continually strive to excite and delight our customers with all the brand name toys, home product, food, and fashion - but at low affordable prices!

Learn more about our stores at redappestores.com and keep in touch with us this holiday season for the latest deals on your favourite products and name-brand items. Follow us on Facebook , Instagram and sign up for our email club for exclusive deals and stay up to date with contests, promotions and more!

