Jimmy Delinis pleads guilty in $1.3 million investment scheme

TORONTO, May 1st, 2026 /CNW/ -The Ontario Securities Commission (OSC) announces that Mr. Jimmy Delinis, formerly of Alliston, Ontario, has pleaded guilty to fraud, contrary to Ontario securities law.

Mr. Delinis operated an investment fund known as 'Azura Futures and Currencies.' Between October 2021 and July 2024, he raised approximately $1.3 million from 15 investors located in Canada and the United States. Throughout this period, Mr. Delinis provided investors with investment statements that typically portrayed the funds as highly successful, often claiming returns that exceeded major stock market indexes by at least 10%.

In reality, about 81% of the funds deposited into Azura's trading account were lost through option trading. In some cases, the investor's lost their funds before receiving their first monthly statement. In other cases, investor funds were used to repay other investors. As a result, most investors lost their entire investment.

Mr. Delinis will be sentenced on October 15, 2026, at 9:30 a.m. at the Ontario Court of Justice, 49 Huron Street in Collingwood.

The charges in this case arise from an investigation by the OSC's Criminal Investigations & Prosecutions team, which is part of the Enforcement Division of the OSC. The team investigates securities-related fraud, market manipulation, and related misconduct, including the investigation of repeat offenders and those who breach Capital Markets Tribunal orders. Their primary objectives are to protect investors and enhance confidence in the Canadian capital markets through effective enforcement. Charges laid under the Securities Act are prosecuted by the OSC. Charges laid under the Criminal Code are prosecuted by the Ministry of the Attorney General.

The mandate of the OSC is to provide protection to investors from unfair, improper or fraudulent practices, to foster fair, efficient and competitive capital markets and confidence in the capital markets, to foster capital formation, and to contribute to the stability of the financial system and the reduction of systemic risk. Investors are urged to check the registration of any persons or company offering an investment opportunity and to review the OSC investor materials available at http://www.osc.ca.

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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