Notice - ONTARIO SECURITIES COMMISSION and STEPHANE GAGNON, File No. 2026-13

TORONTO, April 29, 2026 /CNW/ - The Tribunal issued an Order in the above-named matter.

A copy of the Application for Enforcement Proceeding dated March 25, 2026 and the Order dated April 29, 2026, are available at capitalmarketstribunal.ca .

Registrar

Capital Markets Tribunal

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SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

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