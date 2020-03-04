Jim Little Dismissed as CEO of Ottawa Senators

Hockey Club Has Engaged Executive Search Firm to Identify Replacement

OTTAWA, March 4, 2020 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club today announced that Jim Little has been released from his duties as Chief Executive Officer. The decision was made as a result of conduct inconsistent with the core values of the Ottawa Senators and the National Hockey League. Mr. Little's departure is effective immediately.

Senior management has assumed the duties of the CEO and an executive search firm has already begun work on identifying appropriate candidates. A new CEO is expected to be announced in a few weeks.

