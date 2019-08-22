Jim Cuddy joins Michael Moore as moderator on his three-city Ontario tour this September

The three interactive appearances will include Moore's trademark political commentary, a moderated discussion, and audience Q&A. The highlight of the show is a monologue reflecting on the Trump administration initially featured in his Broadway show, "The Terms of My Surrender."

Moore's first appearance will be at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls on September 28th. He'll then head to the Start.ca Performance Stage at Budweiser Gardens in London on September 29th and Toronto's Danforth Music Hall on September 30th. Tickets are on sale now and start at $59.95 plus tax and fees. For tickets and more information, visit www.michaelmoorecanada.com.

SOURCE UP Next PR

For further information: Media inquiries, please contact media@upnextpr.com