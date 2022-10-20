Jim Cox of the Canadian Intelligence Network Endorses Nour Kadri for Mayor of Ottawa

OTTAWA, ON, Oct. 20, 2022 /CNW/ - Jim Cox, Chair, Board of Directors of the Canadian Intelligence Network Endorses Nour Kadri for Mayor of Ottawa.

Jim Cox said, "Nour Kadri clearly recognizes the need for leadership of a comprehensive approach to ensuring community safety, with energy to engage a range of social instruments. Community safety is everyone's business. He also offers a refreshing call for additional resources and support for police to enforce adherence to the rule of law and for frontline emergency services that provide urgent critical care to those in need."

Cox is an Honourary Campaign Co-Chair.

Kadri said, "Jim Cox is someone who cares about keeping Canada competitive. I am honoured by his endorsement and I will strive to advance the same goals in Ottawa."

Read Kadri's Community Safety and Effective Policing Policy at: https://www.kadri.ca/safety/

