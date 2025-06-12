Jill White Launches "Becoming Her Again," a Coaching Journey for Christian Women Over 40 Rebuilding Purpose and Confidence

The program offers a faith-rooted framework to help women rediscover their identity, confidence, and purpose during and after midlife transitions

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas, June 12, 2025 /CNW/ -- Jill White, Certified Life and Business Coach, international speaker, and founder of Overflow Coaching, is proud to announce the launch of her new signature program, "Becoming Her Again", a 90-day transformational experience created for Christian women over 40 who feel disconnected from their identity and uncertain about what's next.

Launching on June 15, 2025, the program is designed to help midlife women navigate the emotional and spiritual impact of life transitions like empty nests, career shifts, divorce or widowhood. With a faith-based, purpose-driven approach, Becoming Her Again blends mindset coaching, identity work, and personal growth strategy to help participants rediscover who they are, renew their purpose, and rebuild confidence from the inside out so they can be successful as they enter their next season of life.

According to a recent Barna study, 73% of Christian women over 40 report feeling uncertain about their purpose in this stage of life, despite deep spiritual roots and a history of leadership in their homes, churches, and communities. "This program was born out of conversations with women who kept saying, 'I don't even recognize myself anymore,'" says Jill White. "Becoming Her Again gives them a place to remember who God created them to be and believe it's not too late to step into something beautiful with peace, purpose, and confidence again."

Through one-on-one guidance, community support, and biblically aligned tools, Jill helps women break free from identity loss and self-doubt to confidently embrace their next chapter. The coaching process combines almost four decades of experience in coaching and mentoring, education, and leadership with spiritually grounded insights, offering a path for lasting transformation.

About Jill White

Jill White is a certified Life and Business Coach and the founder of Overflow Coaching. With decades of experience mentoring women through seasons of change, she specializes in helping Christian women over 40 rediscover their identity, renew their purpose, and rebuild confidence after life's biggest transitions. To know more visit: www.overflowcoaching.co

