Jiffy Has Announced Its Expansion Into Calgary

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - Jiffy, Canada's #1 home maintenance app, has announced its expansion into Calgary. After successful rollouts in Toronto, Ottawa, Boston and Chicago, Jiffy has launched in Calgary to leverage its marketplace and change the way homeowners look after their home.

With over 400,000 jobs completed, a median response time of less than five minutes and 96% five-star ratings from customers, Jiffy is poised to transform the home maintenance space in Calgary with a best-in-class app.

Jiffy provides a seamless booking experience and makes it easy for homeowners to find vetted, reliable home maintenance professionals around their schedule. (CNW Group/Jiffy)

Jiffy provides a seamless booking experience and makes it easy for homeowners to find vetted, reliable home maintenance professionals around their schedule. Whether it's an urgent plumbing repair, quotes for a new roof, or a handyman to hang a TV, Jiffy allows homeowners to bypass the process of scouring reviews, calling to obtain quotes, or having to worry about whether they picked the right pro to get the job done.

"Instead of wasting hours trying to hire a pro to come and fix something, Jiffy matches homeowners with an experienced pro in minutes, who will be there in a Jiffy," says Ryan Shupak, co-founder and CEO of Jiffy. "Jiffy is simplifying the way homeowners look after their home and we're excited to bring that valuable service to Calgary, one of the fastest growing cities in Canada."

About Jiffy:

Since 2015, homeowners have been using Jiffy to instantly schedule vetted pros across over 40 home services. The company was founded in Toronto, with operations in Toronto, Ottawa, Boston, Chicago and now Calgary.

Jiffy is all about making home maintenance simpler and more accessible for everyone and at predetermined rates, homeowners know they can get the job done expertly without having to waste time scouring the internet, studying reviews, hunting for quotes, or worrying about the job being done right. Plus, Jiffy stands behind all jobs with its 100 percent homeowner protection promise. Jiffy also helps home service professionals build their business by automating tasks like marketing, lead generation, appointment scheduling and payment collection.

The Jiffy app is available via iOS and Android, or on the web at www.jiffyondemand.com.

SOURCE Jiffy

For further information: [email protected]