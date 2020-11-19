Jewar Aerotropolis: Development Catalyst, Yogi Adityanath puts Uttar Pradesh on World Map

LUCKNOW, India, Nov. 19, 2020 /CNW/ -- The Government of Uttar Pradesh has signed a concessionaire agreement with Yamuna International Airport Ltd and SPV of Zurich Airport International AG, for the development of International Airport in Jewar, Greater Noida. The airport envisaged to be the quintessence of global aerotropolis headquartered in India, will be proficient with Swiss technology and efficiency along with the success and status of being Asia's largest airport in terms of the proposed five runways in future which will spread over more than 10,000 acres of land.

This attainment has been possible owing to the Uttar Pradesh's governance and policies under CM Yogi Adityanath who is committed to bring Uttar Pradesh on world aviation map with multiple airports. Yogi Adityanath's leadership and commitment to delivery has ensured that UP is taking rapid strides on the path of development.

Jewar Asia's largest Aerotropolis, will serve as a powerful business magnate and metropolitan region economic accelerator which will increasingly attract and catalyze business activity, employment generation and commercial development around its proximity. Furthermore, to attract investment, boost growth and create jobs, Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has floated an open-ended scheme to allot plots to those who want to set up businesses and industries. Metro line connecting Jewar to Delhi airport has also been proposed by the YEIDA. Townships like Greater Noida, Delhi, Gurugram, Faridabad, and Ghaziabad positioned strategically from the airport and the upcoming metro line can see long term growth as an urban sub-region whose infrastructure, land-use, and the economy will consist of the airport's aeronautical, logistics, and commercial infrastructure anchoring the airport city at its core, and outlying corridors and clusters of aviation-oriented businesses and residential development that provide accessibility to the airport.

The economic corridor and the aerotropolis will provide easy accessibility to a number of state highways and expressways and will make travel easier and shorter. The upcoming aerotropolis will be the largest in Asia with projects like MRO/ Cargo complex, MSME, electronics, apparel, handicraft, Toy Park etc. being proposed in the region. The State Government has recently announced a film city of over 1,000-acre plot located just about 6 km from the proposed Jewar International Airport. These schemes are expected to bring investment worth Rs 40,000 cr. and around 2.5-3.0 Lakh employment.

The aerotropolis is expected to commence its operation of phase-I in 2024 with two runways spread over 3300 acres. Jewar airport will operate as a fully digital airport, providing a safe and contactless travel experience and customized commercial offerings for passengers. This will be the first net-zero emissions airport in its class, setting a new standard for sustainable aviation

