JETRO - Japan External Trade Organization announces that the JAPAN STORE will participate at the Next Stop: Japan at Union Station

The JAPAN STORE will participate at the Next Stop: Japan at Union Station, Toronto, Ontario for 4 days from Wednesday November 1st to Saturday November 4th, 2023.

TORONTO, Oct. 20, 2023 /CNW/ -

JAPAN STORE

Website: https://www.amazon.com/JAPANSTORE

JAPAN STORE (CNW Group/Japan External Trade Organization Canada)

Next Stop: Japan

Dates: November 1st through 4th, from 11am. to 7pm.

Address: West Wing (Street Level) & B2 (Retail Level), Union Station (65 Front Street West, Toronto)

Event website: https://www.jetro.go.jp/canada/events/nextstopjapan.html

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/nextstop.japan/

*Amazon is the trademark owned by Amazon.com, Inc. or its affiliates.

The 'JAPAN STORE' is a dedicated Amazon site opened on Amazon.com in the United States as a part of efforts to support sales channels for Japanese products and enabled Amazon customers more access to purchase authentic Japanese products. This is a joint initiative by Amazon and the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO). Amazon through the JAPAN STORE is enabling Japanese sellers to explore new sales channels and expand their business beyond Japan while also providing opportunities for customers in the North America to conveniently shop for high quality Japanese products on Amazon. com.

The JAPAN STORE will come alive during the Next Stop: Japan event. The visitors to this pop-up event will have a chance to visit the booth to touch and experience selected products from the JAPAN STORE.

There will be 54 product samples from 24 companies from the JAPAN STORE, with various products from all categories such as yukata, tabi socks, accessories, ukiyo-e prints, hanging scrolls, stuffed animals, toys, kitchenware, and more.

A product introduction card with a QR code will be available for each product. Visitors can purchase products online or check product information on the spot.

A pop-up event at Union Station, "Next Stop: JAPAN," will recreate everyday experiences of Japanese commuters in a Japanese train station. This event is not your typical "Japan Festival" but founded on the longstanding vision to introduce Canadians to the immense advantage of Transit-Oriented Development (TOD).

"Next Stop: Japan" will be co-hosted by the Consulate and General of Japan in Toronto, Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Japan Foundation (JF) and Japan National Tourism Organization (JNTO) to provide Japanese culture events and tourism information for the people. Through this activation, attendees will discover the captivating allure of Japan while supporting local businesses and fostering cultural exchange.

The 'JAPAN STORE' on Amazon is excited to participate in this event and present a pop-up for the first time at Next Stop: Japan! Please visit JAPAN STORE from here and visit the booth to experience the high-quality products at Next Stop: Japan!

SOURCE Japan External Trade Organization Canada

For further information: Email: [email protected]