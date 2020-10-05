Jesse Tree Fine Foods climbs the peak of wellness with KORYFE

"We're proud of and excited about our partnership with KORYFE," said Jesse Pagliaroli, co-founder and vice president, Jesse Tree Fine Foods. "The team at KORYFE has created an excellent product from thoughtful and unique ingredients that offer wellness benefits and a distinctive beverage experience."

"As a new Canadian business that launched at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, we, like many other businesses, were faced with unprecedented challenges," said Maricel Joy Dicion, co-founder, KORYFE. "We're thrilled to have found true synergy and alignment in our partnership with Jesse Tree Fine Foods. Both brands are dedicated to bringing products created with wellness in mind to the Canadian market and we're excited to share our Greek mountain tea blends with Canadian consumers through Jesse Tree Fine Foods' extensive network."

KORYFE tea blends feature carefully sourced, hand-picked herbs from the peaks of Crete in Greece. Each ingredient was intentionally selected for its unique wellness properties and flavour profiles. From the stunning colours of the blends, the aromatic fragrance each cup offers, to the flavourful taste — each cup of KORYFE promises to engage senses, wrapping consumers in a beautiful wellness experience sip after sip.

Jesse Tree Fine Foods will distribute all four of KORYFE's blends:



KORYFE Calm Tea: a comforting and soothing blend of all-natural loose leaf Greek Mountain Tea, Chamomile, Sage, Calendula Petals, and Rose Petals.



a comforting and soothing blend of all-natural loose leaf Greek Mountain Tea, Chamomile, Sage, Calendula Petals, and Rose Petals. KORYFE Happy Tea: an uplifting and sweet blend of all-natural loose leaf Greek Mountain Tea, Sage, Thyme, Acacia Flowers, and Rose Petals.



an uplifting and sweet blend of all-natural loose leaf Greek Mountain Tea, Sage, Thyme, Acacia Flowers, and Rose Petals. KORYFE Fresh Tea: a refreshing and flavourful blend of loose leaf all-natural Greek Mountain Tea, Thyme, Lemon Verbena, Lavender, and Orange Blossom.



a refreshing and flavourful blend of loose leaf all-natural Greek Mountain Tea, Thyme, Lemon Verbena, Lavender, and Orange Blossom. KORYFE Dream Tea: a tranquil and calming all-natural loose leaf Linden Tea carefully sourced from, and hand-picked in Greece . This carefully crafted tea contains Linden Tea (or Tilio), which has been used for hundreds of years for its potent relaxation properties.

The key ingredient in KORYFE's blends is Greek Mountain Tea, also known as Shepherd's Tea, which it sources from Crete, Greece. Thanks to Crete's elevation, herbs harvested in this part of the country are believed to be more potent. Greek Mountain Tea is an ancient herb that is said to have antiviral, antimicrobial, antifungal and antioxidant qualities. It is also said to be good for immune health support —drinking two to three cups of Greek Mountain Tea every day is thought to help curb stress-related ailments such fogginess, digestive complaints, fatigue, and anxiety.

About KORYFE:

KORYFE is a Canadian wellness tea brand that was founded in 2019 by three women. We believe in the wellness a cup of tea can bring. KORYFE tea blends feature carefully sourced, hand-picked herbs from the peaks of Crete in Greece. Each ingredient was intentionally selected for its unique wellness properties and flavour profiles. The key ingredient in our blends is Greek Mountain Tea, an ancient herb that is said to offer numerous wellness benefits. Whether it's a moment of peace in the morning, that place of refuge after a long day, or moments of truth shared around a pot of tea amongst loved ones, we aim to be the cup you trust. For more information, please visit www.koryfetea.com . Follow us on Instagram at @koryfe .

About Jesse Tree Fine Foods

Jesse Tree Fine Foods is a Canadian family-owned food distribution and importing business dedicated to bringing healthy, artisanal, and sustainable food products to Canadians. From the farm to the grocery shelves, all Jesse Tree Fine Foods products are guaranteed to be 100 per cent traceable and non-GMO. They are also often certified organic and always artisanal. All Jess Fine Foods products are harvested and crafted with care from producers who uphold optimal food safety standards and share our passion for great tasting food. For more information, please visit www.jessetreefinefoods.com . Follow us on Instagram at @jessetreefinefoods .

