Jennifer Mallard, FRAIC, Leads Henriquez Partners Architects' New Toronto Studio with 3,500 Residential Units on the Boards in the GTA

TORONTO, March 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Henriquez Partners Architects, the Canadian architecture studio known for complex, inclusive and mixed-use developments, and the design firm for projects such as Mirvish Village (Toronto), Oakridge Park (Vancouver), WB1200 (Seattle) and Woodward's (Vancouver) is excited to announce that Jennifer Mallard, FRAIC, has joined the practice as Principal of the firm's new Toronto studio.

Jennifer Mallard, previously a Partner at Diamond Schmitt, where she developed extensive knowledge of the Toronto market, with 30+ years of experience leading the design and delivery of civic, residential, educational and institutional projects. Jennifer led the National Arts Centre Rejuvenation Project in Ottawa, opening up the 1960s Brutalist building to welcome the city. She also led the Daniels Spectrum and Paintbox residential project in Toronto's Regent Park neighbourhood. In Vancouver, she led the Allard Hall Faculty of Law project at the University of British Columbia.

"We are excited that our Westcoast perspective is being so warmly welcomed in Toronto to help address the City's urgent need for a diversity of housing opportunities, and we look forward to working with Torontonians who share our values and aspirations to build inclusive communities where all belong." – Gregory Henriquez, FRAIC

Henriquez Partners Architects also would like to take this opportunity to announce that it has been selected as the Architect for two significant CreateTO projects:

5207 Dundas Street West will be CreateTO's first development to start construction under Toronto's Housing Now initiative with Tricon Residential and Kilmer Group with Henriquez as Design Architect and G+C Architects as Architect of Record. The 580,000 ft² project will deliver 507 market rental units and 218 purpose-built affordable rental units.

Henriquez has also been selected to design 2444 Eglinton Avenue East, a mixed-tenure residential project of approximately 1 million ft² near Kennedy Station in Scarborough. This transit-oriented project is a collective effort by CreateTO, C2K, Co-op Housing Federation of Toronto, with Windmill and Civic Developments. The project will be the City's first new Co-op housing development in a generation adding 900+ new homes in the GTA.

With four major projects currently underway in Toronto – including condominiums at Block 13 with Dream and Kilmer Group, the last site in the Canary District currently in the Rezoning phase, and rental housing Mirvish Village currently under construction – Henriquez's projects in Toronto cumulatively total 4 million ft² of development and will provide over 3,500 units of housing to help address Toronto's deepening housing crisis.

