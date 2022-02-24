Jeff Lehman Intends to Run as Ontario Liberal Candidate for Barrie--Springwater--Oro-Medonte

"Jeff Lehman has provided Barrie with steady, strong leadership for the last twelve years" said Ontario Liberal Leader, Steven Del Duca. "Steady, strong leadership is exactly what Ontario Liberals are going to bring to Queen's Park and Jeff is the kind of leader I want on my team to clean up Doug Ford's mess."

An economist who previously taught at the London School of Economics, Lehman's three terms as mayor have been characterized by booming job growth and entrepreneurial spirit, and record-low crime rates. In the past two elections Mayor Lehman was re-elected with more than 90% of the popular vote.

"I'm proud to be running for Steven Del Duca and his strong team of Ontario Liberals. The momentum for steady and competent leadership at Queen's Park is growing. We need a government that will fight for families and just get things done." said Mayor Lehman. "I've always been proud to serve the people of Barrie as Mayor and am thankful for their continuous support. I'm proud to continue fighting for the families of Barrie—Springwater—Oro-Medonte at Queen's Park."

Ontario Liberals have an impressive slate of new candidates from all backgrounds and ages running to represent their communities in June. With 75 candidates already nominated, it is the most diverse team of candidates in the party's history.

SOURCE Ontario Liberal Party

