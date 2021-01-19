/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES./

TORONTO, Jan. 19, 2021 /CNW/ - EdgePoint Wealth Management is pleased to announce that Jeff Hyrich will join the Investment team, effective February 15, 2021.

"We are pleased to attract someone of Jeff's calibre to our organization," said Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Farmer. "We look forward to having Jeff help us continue compounding wealth over the long term on behalf of those who have entrusted us with their savings."

EdgePoint Wealth Management Inc. is an independent investment management firm based in Toronto, and owned and operated by investors.

