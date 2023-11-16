Jeeves on a Mission to Onboard Tens of Thousands of Canadian Businesses by 2025

TORONTO, Nov. 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Jeeves (tryjeeves.com), the groundbreaking global financial technology platform, and Mastercard, a global technology company in the payments industry, are proud to announce their collaboration aimed at enrolling and empowering tens of thousands of Canadian businesses by 2025, with an ongoing commitment to onboarding more businesses after this milestone is achieved By combining Jeeves' cutting-edge technology with Mastercard's extensive experience in payment solutions, this collaboration will redefine the way Canadian businesses manage their finances with global purchasing power and a seamless and innovative platform that addresses the needs of the modern, global business landscape.

This strategic collaboration underscores the mission to revolutionize the payments landscape and highlights their shared commitment to embracing and empowering the diversity of Canadian business owners and entrepreneurs.

"At Jeeves, we believe in the power of diversity and its ability to drive innovation and growth. Our partnership with Mastercard solidifies our commitment to empowering Canadian businesses and supporting the dreams of diverse business owners and entrepreneurs," said William Lam, General Manager of North America at Jeeves." We aim to provide the tools and resources necessary for tens of thousands of Canadian businesses to flourish and achieve their full potential."

"Mastercard has a long and proud history of supporting entrepreneurs and businesses in Canada," said Darrell MacMullin, Senior Vice President, Product and Platforms at Mastercard in Canada. "As businesses continue to evolve in today's digital age, our partnership with Jeeves will harness the power of its platform and Mastercard's global network, to provide businesses across Canada with the financial tools and resources they need to succeed, regardless of their size or background."

Strengthened by this strategic collaboration, Jeeves and Mastercard will provide Canadian businesses with a comprehensive suite of enhanced platform products and features, designed to foster success and enable growth. These include:

Corporate Cards: Issue and send unlimited physical and virtual cards for local and remote teams with built-in spend controls - all for free.

Free Multi-Currency Accounts: Hold, send, and receive funds in multi-currency and local currency IBAN accounts.

Cross-Border Payments: Pay vendors across 150+ countries in local currencies with multi-language invoice scanning technology (available in English, French, Portuguese, and Spanish) for hassle-free transactions.

Real-Time Spend Monitoring: Keep track of company-wide expenses in real time and organize your team based on departments, locations, and user access roles.

Exclusive Rewards: Earn up to 1% in uncapped cashback on Jeeves Card spend, receive global airport lounge access when purchasing airfare on Jeeves Cards, and more.

About Jeeves

Jeeves is a groundbreaking financial operating system for global businesses that provides comprehensive financial solutions, including credit and customer-funded wallets for corporate cards and cross-border payments. Jeeves now operates across 20+ countries including Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Colombia, Chile, Brazil, and Europe. With a mission to empower businesses worldwide, Jeeves combines cutting-edge technology with exceptional expertise to transform the financial landscape.

For more information, visit tryjeeves.com.

About Mastercard

Mastercard is a global technology company in the payments industry. Our mission is to connect and power an inclusive, digital economy that benefits everyone, anywhere by making transactions safe, simple, smart, and accessible. Using secure data and networks, partnerships and passion, our innovations and solutions help individuals, financial institutions, governments and businesses realize their greatest potential. Our decency quotient, or DQ, drives our culture and everything we do inside and outside of our company. With connections across more than 210 countries and territories, we are building a sustainable world that unlocks priceless possibilities for all. For more information, please visit mastercard.ca.

The Jeeves Mastercard is issued by People's Trust Company pursuant to license by Mastercard International Incorporated.

