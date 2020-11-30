MONTREAL, Nov. 30, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - Réal Bellemare, Senior Executive Vice-President and Chief Operating Officer of Desjardins Group, has announced the appointment of Jean-Yves Bourgeois as Executive Vice-President, Business Services, effective January 5, 2021. Bourgeois will also join the Desjardins Group Management Committee. The appointment comes following the decision by current Executive VP Marie-Claude Boisvert to retire. Boisvert will oversee the transition through March 2021.

Jean-Yves Bourgeois, who has an MBA from McGill University, has extensive experience in business financing. He joined Desjardins in 2010, and became Vice-President of Capital Markets in 2016. He also sits on the boards of Les Grands Ballets Canadiens and the Montreal Council on Foreign Relations.

"I'm stepping into this new role to continue the work started more than 5 years ago under Marie-Claude Boisvert's inspiring leadership," said Jean-Yves Bourgeois. "In addition to my role in capital markets, as a member of the Business Services Management Committee, I've been involved in improving our products and services for businesses in Quebec, Ontario and elsewhere in Canada. I'm proud of what our teams are accomplishing to support our 360,000 business members. Their work reflects my deep-seated belief that Desjardins is about so much more than financing: we're about helping businesses in good and in bad times."

"I'd like to thank Marie-Claude Boisvert for her exceptional contribution to Business Services since taking up the helm in 2016 and throughout her 27-year career," added Bellemare. "Under her leadership, Business Services at Desjardins has focused on meeting the different needs of our members and clients—including during the current pandemic. We wish her all the best with her retirement; I know she has a lot planned. As for Jean-Yves Bourgeois, it was a natural choice for him to take over from Marie-Claude. He has more than 20 years of experience in financing for businesses of all sizes, and as a member of the Business Services Management Committee since 2016, he's deeply familiar with the sector's challenges. I'm confident he will help Canadian entrepreneurs reach new levels of success."

Desjardins Group is the leading cooperative financial group in Canada and the sixth largest in the world, with assets of $359.9 billion. It has been rated one of Canada's Top 100 Employers by Mediacorp. To meet the diverse needs of its members and clients, Desjardins offers a full range of products and services to individuals and businesses through its extensive distribution network, online platforms and subsidiaries across Canada. Ranked among the world's strongest banks according to The Banker, Desjardins has some of the highest capital ratios and credit ratings in the industry.

