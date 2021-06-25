Jean-François Côté appointed interim President and Scientific Director of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute

MONTREAL, June 25, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Dr. Pierre Duplessis, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM), is pleased to announce the appointment of Dr. Jean-François Côté as interim President and Scientific Director of the IRCM, as of July. This nomination follows the departure of Dr. Max Fehlmann who led the Institute for the last few years. "I would like to sincerely thank Dr. Fehlmann for his contribution to the IRCM and emphasize his determination to make changes when they were required."

Dr. Côté has been a researcher at the Institute for 16 years where he leads the Cytoskeleton Organisation and Cell Migration Research Unit and is recognized worldwide for his work on metastases. He practices as a Full IRCM Professor and cumulates the roles of Vice-President Research and Academic Affairs; he is also a Full Research Professor at the Department of Medicine of the University of Montreal, Adjunct Professor at the Department of Anatomy and Cell Biology at McGill University and Research Scholar of the Fonds de recherche du Québec – Santé. Dr. Côté is a graduate of the University of Montreal (Baccalaureate in biochemistry), of the INRS Armand-Frappier (Master in experimental health sciences), of McGill University (Doctorate in biochemistry) and has completed his postdoctoral fellowship at the Sanford Burnham Prebys Medical Discovery Research Institute in La Jolla (California).

"It is an honour to have the opportunity to lead the prestigious IRCM. In close collaboration with our researchers and doctors, the executive team, our students, postdoctoral fellows, as well as all the dedicated employees of the IRCM, we will work together to bring our Institute to new summits," mentions Dr. Côté.

"We have collaborated on many mandates, and we admire his vision, his determination to find innovative solutions and his complete devotion to the Institute. On behalf of the Board of Directors, I wish Dr. Côté much success and assure him of our unwavering support," says Dr. Duplessis.

About the Montreal Clinical Research Institute (IRCM)

Founded in 1967, the Montreal Clinical Research Institute is a non-profit organization that conducts basic and clinical biomedical research in addition to training high-level scientists in an innovative technological environment. The Institute brings together 425 people in over 30 laboratories working in the fields of virology, immunology, cancer, neuroscience, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases (diabetes, cholesterol and obesity), systems biology and medicinal chemistry. The IRCM also runs research clinics specializing in hypertension, nutrition and diabetes as well as a Research Centre on Rare and Genetic Diseases in Adults. The IRCM is affiliated with Université de Montréal and associated with McGill University. The clinic is affiliated with the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM). The IRCM receives support from the ministère de l'Économie, de la Science et de l'Innovation du Québec. For information, please visit: ircm.qc.ca

