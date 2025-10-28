Online modules help educators teach their students about Remembrance Day

MONTREAL, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Je Me Souviens (JMS), a Canada Company educational program created in collaboration with the Royal Montreal Regiment (RMR) Foundation and le Royal 22ieme Régiment (R22eR), today officially launched its online Remembrance Day educational tools for Québec elementary and high school students.

Entitled 'Commemorating Bravery', these educational modules offer students a unique opportunity to reflect on the importance of Remembrance Day and explore Canada's rich military history. Modules are tailor-made to complement Québec's Ministère de l'Éducation's elementary and high school curriculums.

Modules include:

'Respect and Responsibility', for kindergarten to Grade 2

'Remembrance Day and Bravery', for Grades 3 to 6

'Service and Sacrifice', for Secondary 1 and 2

'Trailblazers and Changemakers', for Secondary 3 to 5

Complete 'Commemorating Bravery' modules are available at: https://jemesouviens.org/en/remembrance-day/

"The sacrifices of the past clarify the present and inspire the future," says Major General (ret.) Alain Forand, CMM, EC, CSM, CD. "The JMS program gives educators the tools to teach elementary and high school students. These modules facilitate an understanding of Remembrance Day, particularly in the context of global conflict today. It is my hope that this program will help guide today's youth towards a peaceful society tomorrow."

"I have been using the JMS program in my classroom for five years," adds Chantal Clabrough, Senior Social Sciences Teacher at Westmount High School. "These activities are very useful for teachers. The Québec curriculum includes some Canadian military history but finding inspiring and interesting content on Remembrance Day can sometimes be a challenge. JMS activities allow students to explore topics beyond the textbook and think critically about Canada's role in conflict while learning about ordinary Canadians who did extraordinary things for their country. One of the surest ways to ensure a peaceful future is for young Canadians to understand the sacrifices of the past."

About Je Me Souviens (JMS)

Founded in Québec in 2018, JMS is a Canada Company initiative that provides free, curriculum-based content and tools for teachers, emphasizing diverse representation and fact-based learning. Students gain a deeper understanding and appreciation for Canada's military history and Canadian values through real stories of Canadian heroes, delivered in an interactive format that keeps them engaged. For more information, please visit https://jemesouviens.org/en/

About Canada Company

Canada Company is a non-partisan charity devoted to supporting Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members, leaders, veterans and their families. Founded upon the three pillars of education, awareness and well-being, Canada Company serves as an enduring bridge between the military and the Canadian public. We build meaningful connections to increase knowledge of the CAF's impact and value to all of Canada. For more information, please visit https://www.canadacompany.ca/en/

