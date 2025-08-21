Children of Canada's fallen military receive $80,000 in educational scholarships

Canada Company awards scholarships to 16 students across Canada

TORONTO, Aug. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Canada Company: Many Ways to Serve, a steadfast supporter of our military and their families, is proud to announce the awarding of $80,000 in educational scholarships to 16 deserving students from across Canada.

Today, at the National Club, we honor the sacrifice of Canada's military members and recognize their legacy through educational scholarships granted to their children.

"It is a great honour to meet these students, hear their stories and present these well-earned scholarships today. We are excited to see these students flourish in the academic pursuits. Congratulations." - Blake Goldring, Founder of Canada Company

Since 2007, Canada Company has awarded 275 educational scholarships to 90 recipients, surpassing $1.24 million in total scholarships.

Recipients include:

Tie Blake, Halifax, NS

Ariane Duchesne, Quebec City, QC

Camille Duchesne, Montreal, QC

Ry Secours-Francis, Ottawa, ON

Connor Arnold, Trenton, ON

Julia Dillon, Sylvan Lake, AB

Kellar Greff, Sturgeon County, AB

Charlene Hatcher, Toronto, ON

Marc-Antoine Larouche, Pembroke, ON

MacKenzie Lucas, St. John's, NL

Yanko Mihaljevic, Ottawa, ON

Kassandra Priddell, Saskatoon, SK

Kayla Williams, New Maryland, NB

Alex Lizotte, London, ON

Sarina Lizotte, London, ON

James Mihaljevic, Orleans, ON

Canada Company proudly presents 13 post-secondary scholarships and three post-graduate scholarships, totaling 16 awards, to deserving recipients from diverse backgrounds across Canada.

CANADA COMPANY: Many Ways to Serve

Founded in 2006, at the height of the Afghanistan conflict, Canada Company is a steadfast supporter and advocate of the men and women in uniform and acts as an enduring bridge between the military and the Canadian public, building meaningful connections for increasing awareness and knowledge of the Canadian Armed Forces' (CAF) value and impact. Canada Company's mission is to support CAF members and their families through our expansive network of Canadian community and business leaders.

Canada Company's focus, work, and initiatives are guided by three pillars:

CHAMPIONING EDUCATION: Educating civilians and business leaders about military matters and providing financial assistance.

RAISING AWARENESS: Helping the Canadian public understand and appreciate the CAF's service to our country.

PRIORITIZING WELLBEING: Providing CAF members and their families with support programs that help them live productive, happy, healthy lives.

Canada Company is well known for the 'Children of the Fallen' Scholarship Program recognizing the sacrifice of Canada's military members made in service to our country, and to honour their legacy through the children they have left behind, eligible children receive $5,000 a year scholarship for their college or university education. The program was established in 2007.

