HALIFAX, NS, Nov. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Chorus Aviation Inc. ('Chorus') (TSX: CHR) is proud to announce that its subsidiary, Jazz Aviation LP ('Jazz'), was named among Canada's Safest Employers 2020 winning gold in the Public Transportation category. Canada's Safest Employers awards were announced at a virtual gala event held on October 22.

"We are honoured to be recognized once again as one of Canada's Safest Employers. It is testimony to our strong safety culture, where all employees share the responsibility of supporting Jazz's core value of safety first," said Randolph deGooyer, President, Jazz. "Our collaborative approach plays a vital role in our pursuit of safety excellence."

This is Jazz's fourth consecutive year accepting awards at the Canada's Safest Employers event. Last year, Jazz received the gold award in the Transportation category; in 2018, Jazz was awarded silver in the Transportation and Psychological Safety categories; and in 2017, Jazz won gold in the Transportation category.

Launched in 2011, Canada's Safest Employers awards recognize companies from across Canada with outstanding accomplishments in promoting the health and safety of their employees. Companies are evaluated on a wide range of occupational safety and health ('OSH') elements, including employee training, OSH management systems, incident investigation, emergency preparedness and innovative health and safety initiatives.

About Chorus

Chorus is a global provider of integrated regional aviation solutions. Chorus' vision is to deliver regional aviation to the world. Headquartered in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Chorus is comprised of Chorus Aviation Capital a leading, global lessor of regional aircraft, and Jazz Aviation and Voyageur Aviation – companies that have long histories of safe operations with excellent customer service. Chorus provides a full suite of regional aviation support services that encompasses every stage of an aircraft's lifecycle, including aircraft acquisitions and leasing; aircraft refurbishment, engineering, modification, repurposing and preparation; contract flying; aircraft and component maintenance, disassembly, and parts provisioning. Chorus Class A Variable Voting Shares and Class B Voting Shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol 'CHR'. www.chorusaviation.com

About Jazz

Jazz Aviation LP has a strong history in Canadian aviation with its roots going back to the 1930s. As the largest regional carrier in Canada, Jazz has a proven track record of industry leadership and exceptional customer service and has leveraged that strength to deliver value to all its stakeholders. www.flyjazz.ca

