JAY FORBES NAMED PRESIDENT AND CEO OF THE WOODBRIDGE COMPANY

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2024 /CNW/ - The Woodbridge Company Limited ('Woodbridge') announced today that Jay Forbes has been appointed President and CEO of the company, effective September 23.

Mr. Forbes is an accomplished senior executive, who has successfully led Canadian companies across a variety of industries, including technology, telecommunications, and finance.

"I am delighted to welcome Jay Forbes as the new President and CEO of Woodbridge," said David Thomson, Chairman of Woodbridge. "Jay brings significant leadership experience, as well as a deep understanding of operations and client service. His proven ability to design and implement value-creation strategies will be a great asset as he develops a blueprint to sustain Woodbridge's success for its shareholders."

"Woodbridge is one of the preeminent private holding companies in Canada," said Jay Forbes, incoming CEO and President of Woodbridge. "I'm looking forward to working with the Woodbridge team to ensure that the organization is best positioned to sustain its incredible success and to deliver an exceptional level of service to the family shareholders."

About The Woodbridge Company

The Woodbridge Company Limited is the primary investment vehicle for the Thomson family of Canada. It has a number of investments, including a majority stake in Thomson Reuters, listed on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges.

Further information: Stephanie Rogoza, The Woodbridge Company Limited, [email protected]