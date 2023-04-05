Javelin Sports Raises $1M Dollars from Strategic Investors

TORONTO, April 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Javelin Sports , a Toronto-based sports management app, today announced the closing of their first raise of $1 million dollars CAD. Founded by Justin Ford and Coleman Chan, this fresh capital will enable Javelin Sports to expand their reach globally and bring even more exciting features and opportunities to users through its mobile app.

Founded in 2017, Javelin Sports is revolutionizing the recreational sports scene by creating a one-stop-shop for athletes looking to play volleyball in their community. With a user base of over 40,000 players, the Javelin Sports mobile app allows users to match with other local athletes, create private teams and book facilitates directly from their phone.

"Javelin Sports is quickly becoming the top destination for volleyball enthusiasts nationwide and a key part of this success is our incredible community," said Justin Ford, CEO of Javelin Sports. "Since our launch, we have gained a strong following among volleyball players of all skill levels, offering features that enable users to connect with fellow players, hone their skills, and participate in tournaments and competitions."

With a mission to make volleyball more accessible to everyone, the company has experienced rapid growth, expanding by over 40 per cent month over month during the past year. The latest round of funding positions the company to further develop their platform, expand their community base and reach new heights, globally.

In 2022, the app caught the eye of renowned Canadian sprinter, Donovan Bailey, who resonated with the app's mission to introduce new players to connect over their love of sports. The renowned Olympic athlete is now a member of Javelin Sports' board of advisors.

