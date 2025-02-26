JasperVOCAL's AI-Powered Agent Autodialer Launches in the United States Following Successful Proof of Concept

WINNIPEG, MB, Feb. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - JasperVOCAL Inc., a Manitoba-based Agentic Artificial Intelligence company, announces the commercial launch of its flagship product, Agent Autodialer, across the United States. Following a successful Proof of Concept with an Indiana-based insurance agency, the product is set to transform lead generation in the insurance sector by reducing costs, improving efficiency, and empowering agents to focus on closing sales. Insurance agencies looking to scale their outbound sales can now adopt Agent Autodialer to gain a competitive edge.

Insurance agents spend up to 80% of their time cold calling, with conversion rates as low as 2%—a high-cost and low-efficiency model. Agent Autodialer leverages AI to connect agents with pre-qualified leads in under five minutes, eliminating cold calls while ensuring agents are connecting with leads. In its Proof of Concept, Agent Autodialer reduced live transfer costs by 83%, achieving a USD 7.50 cost per live transfer and generating over 1,000 live transfers from 40,000 AI-driven conversations. "Nothing better than agents being able to press start and get a live transfer within minutes. Not only is it efficient for the agent but also for the call center," said Josh Jones, head of a partner insurance agency.

A Founder's Vision: From Immigrant Entrepreneur to Industry Disruptor

JasperVOCAL's CEO, Marco Soares, is a Brazilian immigrant to Canada. He has brought together his passions for the intersection of AI, fintech, and insurance technology, bringing a fresh perspective to an industry slow to innovate. Agent Autodialer is a direct response to the inefficiencies agents face daily, making lead generation faster, more affordable, and more scalable. "Coming from an immigrant background, I know the power of opportunity and the importance of efficiency," said Soares. " Agent Autodialer enables agents to connect with interested leads quickly, affordably, and without the traditional friction of outbound sales . "

A Disruptive Force in the Insurance Industry

With the global AI insurance market projected to reach USD 45 billion by 2031, JasperVOCAL is positioned for significant expansion. The company is closing its pre-seed round and preparing to advance product development and grow its market reach. Looking beyond, JasperVOCAL aims to bring AI-powered outbound dialling to the life, home, and auto sectors of the insurance market, where lead generation remains costly and inefficient. Agent Autodialer has been listed on the most prominent US insurance agency IT solutions provider, Catalyit Directory , along with a feature article in Insurance Canada Magazine .

JasperVOCAL Inc. is an Agentic AI company revolutionizing outbound dialling and lead generation for insurance agencies. Founded in 2023 by Marco Soares, the company has expanded its reach internationally, with operations now in Portugal, Spain, and the United States. With an ambitious and experienced leadership team, JasperVOCAL delivers scalable, cost-effective solutions that enhance agent productivity and customer acquisition. To learn more about Agent Autodialer, please visit https://agentautodialer.com/.

SOURCE Jasper VOCAL

Media Contact: Contact: Evan Robinson | [email protected] | +(1) 437-605-6311