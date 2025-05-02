Jasper recovery efforts reach significant milestone

Insurer-coordinated debris removal and site preparation program is now complete, paving the way for reconstruction once permits are approved

EDMONTON, AB, May 2, 2025 /CNW/ - Wildfire recovery efforts in the Municipality of Jasper have reached a significant milestone with the completion of the insurer-coordinated debris-removal program. Now that the vast majority of properties are cleared, residential and commercial lots are conducting environmental testing and beginning to apply for reconstruction permits from Parks Canada, so that the rebuild can begin.

"Alberta's insurers are committed to supporting the rebuild of Jasper as quickly and efficiently as possible following last year's devastating wildfires," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Pacific and Western, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "Residents have shown tremendous resilience, and insurers will be there every step of the way to support recovery efforts. Insurers are proud to have completed the debris-removal and site preparation program, despite challenging logistics and unexpected costs."

In the aftermath of the July 2024 wildfires, Alberta insurers launched a coordinated bulk debris-removal and site preparation program for residential properties to reduce the time and cost of recovery efforts. The vast majority of residential properties signed on to this program. Insurers contracted EllisDon to coordinate the program to ensure that all of the work met Parks Canada's unique requirements for Jasper National Park.

As of this week, Parks Canada has issued roughly 100 development permits to start the process of rebuilding properties that were destroyed in the wildfire. With debris now cleared from the vast majority of residential properties, residents can begin to rebuild once reconstruction permits have been obtained from Parks Canada and soil testing is completed for their property.

"While the debris removal process took longer and was more complex than initially anticipated, it was important for insurers to respect the guidelines set out by Parks Canada," added Sutherland. "It is our hope now that local officials and Parks Canada can work together expeditiously to issue development and building permits to get shovels in the ground and get people into their new homes as quickly as possible. Many home insurance policies have limits on the coverage provided for additional living and alternate accommodation expenses, so the sooner residents can get back home, the better it is for the families that have been impacted."

IBC continues to work with Parks Canada and the Municipality of Jasper through the Jasper Recovery Coordination Centre and is pleased to see a rebuilding guide, resource sheet and other important rebuilding information posted on the Municipality of Jasper website and Parks Canada website. More information on post-demolition contaminant sampling in Jasper including frequently asked questions is available on the government of Canada website under "Post-demolition contaminant sampling in Jasper – Jasper National Park."

For severe weather events, last summer was the most expensive on record in Canada , with 228,000 insurance claims and over $7.7 billion in insured damage. These events are placing pressure on insurance premiums in Alberta and across the country, and they are important reminders of the need to increase investments in resilience and other measures to better protect communities.

Severe weather is getting worse. And we are all paying the price. To protect Canadians from ever-escalating natural catastrophes, there are meaningful steps that governments can take to adapt to extreme weather. These measures include no longer building unprotected homes and businesses in high-risk wildfire and flood zones, investing in FireSmart initiatives for wildfire zones, and enhancing Canada's flood defences in communities where flood risk is high. Additional measures include helping homeowners understand the risks they face and subsidizing home retrofits to help homeowners reduce their exposure to floods and wildfires, as well as investing in improved emergency preparedness, response and recovery capacity.

