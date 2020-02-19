Jasper PIM and Venzee Technologies Announce Content Distribution Partnership

Partner agreement represents a robust new product listing capability required by retail merchants today

TORONTO and VANCOUVER, Feb. 19, 2020 /CNW/ - Venzee Technologies Inc. (TSX-V:VENZ) ("Venzee" or the "Company") has announced a formal content distribution partnership with Jasper PIM, a leading Product Information Management solution empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth.

Jasper PIM is a leading Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that provides invaluable product information management services to businesses all over the world. Brands and manufacturers use Jasper's advanced technology to manage and merchandise their product information so that they can unify their entire technology stack and optimize the way they sell and market their products or services into new channels around the world.

Venzee, a digital content distribution platform, announced earlier this year completion of functional integration to more than 250 of the world's largest retail destinations as identified in Deloitte's annual retail ranking (Global Powers of Retailing, Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited).

According to John Abrams, CEO of Venzee, "As we move forward on our quest for more than 10,000 retailers integrated with the Venzee platform, it makes increasing sense for top-tier PIM solutions such as Jasper to integrate with us for seamless, automated, retail distribution for their expanding client base."

Jasper CEO, Jon Marsella, said of the partnership, "We expect our customers to benefit greatly from the services offered by Venzee. The integration between our offerings represents powerful product listing capability required by eCommerce merchants for quickly and effectively reaching exciting new sales channels."

About Jasper PIM

Jasper PIM is a leading eCommerce merchandising tool for online retailers of all sizes to help them sell more, sell faster, and work smarter.

Jasper PIM eliminates the hassle and redundancy of manual product data management by centralizing all product-related information to a cloud-based repository, enabling automated two-way data synchronization between inventory or accounting systems and online stores or marketplaces.

Jasper PIM makes it easy to organize, customize, and publish product information automatically, quickly, and accurately.

To learn more about Jasper PIM and try it risk-free for 14 days: visit https://www.jasperpim.com/

About Venzee

We believe intelligent supply chain functionality is inevitable and will significantly benefit growers, makers, brands, sellers, regulators, and consumers.

At Venzee, we're building the foundation for a future where seamless, accurate, automated data flow simplifies process, removes friction, and creates value for all those that rely on the myriad of data and information surrounding any product, anywhere.

Venzee's mission is to unlock shareholder value by creating intelligent technology that removes friction from the global supply chain. Our products disrupt and displace inefficient manual processes in favor of integrated, machine-driven solutions.

To learn more about Venzee, visit https://venzee.com/

On Behalf of the Board,

John Sexton Abrams

President and CEO

Venzee Technologies, Inc.

[email protected]

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the terms of the Offering, the completion of the Offering and the expected use of the net proceeds received by the Company. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic, competitive, geopolitical and social uncertainties; and regulatory risks. Additional information about these assumptions and risks and uncertainties is contained under "Risk Factors and Uncertainties" in the Company's management's discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2018 and the quarter ended August 29, 2019, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, and in other filings that the Company has made and may make with applicable securities authorities in the future.

Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement.

The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Venzee Technologies Inc.

For further information: Venzee, Investor Relations, Caleb Jeffries, Kin Communications Inc., 1-866-684-6730, [email protected]