Jasper Commerce Introduces Digital Asset Management (DAM) Capability for Enterprise Customers

VANCOUVER, BC, June 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Jasper Commerce Inc. (TSXV: JPIM) ("Jasper" or the "Company"), a leading provider of Product Information Management (" PIM ") solutions, announces the release of powerful new Digital Asset Management (DAM) capability for the Jasper PIM SaaS product, initially offered at Jasper's Enterprise pricing tier.

Digital Asset Management is an essential part of a product manager's overall merchandising arsenal, and Jasper's DAM release has been met with much anticipation from some of the Company's largest customers - brands such as Samsonite, Sennheiser, Jamieson Labs, to name a few.

This new DAM release contains a host of new asset management features, allowing Jasper Enterprise customers much better control over their product imagery, video content, documents (typically containing technical specifications or product user manuals, etc.) as well as 3D models or other complex media to support emerging augmented reality or virtual reality applications.

The purpose of using Jasper's new DAM capability directly within the PIM itself is to: a) have all eCommerce related digital assets managed centrally, and b) enable the online seller with vastly improved product detail pages (PDP) on their digital storefronts (I.e., wherever they sell their products or services online).

Product pages that contain better imagery, videos, and rich documentation have significantly improved sales conversion rates. The new DAM capability will allow Jasper's customers to power complete AR (Augmented Reality) experiences, which according to recent research can improve customer engagement by 19% and sales conversion rates by 90%1.

Moreover, accurate and detailed product pages are less likely to lead to returns or order reworking on the fulfillment side, which is a key operational benefit for merchants. The result is increased shopper satisfaction and considerable time savings for the DAM users, or merchants themselves.

Historically, Jasper PIM supported what it called mini-DAM capability, which offered basic utility in support of managing image, video, and documents. Today this new release represents a milestone in Jasper's product R&D roadmap as it realizes its vision of having a more robust DAM experience built directly into the Jasper PIM product.

Jasper expects the release of this new capability to positively impact its ability to attract net-new Enterprise customers, as well as to provide an improved overall value proposition for customers at its more down-market Standard and Plus tiers - customers who may be contemplating an upgrade to their plan to obtain these new DAM features.

Many Jasper PIM Enterprise merchants make use of a separate DAM product within their organization, and the introduction of this capability directly into Jasper PIM should simplify its customers' overall technology stack, saving them time and money.

Enterprise brands can now use the single Jasper PIM + DAM combination to perform all their commerce-related merchandising function in one place. This release means that many eCommerce merchants can reduce their costs by eliminating their current DAM solutions. "The global Digital Asset Management (DAM) market size is projected to grow from USD 4.2 billion in 2022 to USD 8.0 billion by 20272," says Jon Marsella, CEO of Jasper Commerce Inc. "To address this growing DAM market and to continue to add even greater merchandising utility to our PIM product, we expect to continue rolling out new DAM features to enhance each merchant's experience in publishing complex media assets to popular eCommerce platforms and marketplaces such as Shopify, Square, BigCommerce, Amazon, etc.

We will continue to invest R&D cycles in the evolution of this new DAM capability within our product, and we plan to work very closely with some of our more collaborative Enterprise merchants to help refine our DAM over the years to come."

About Jasper Commerce Inc.

Jasper offers a Product Information Management (" PIM ") solution that has the objective of empowering eCommerce merchants to manage and merchandise their products from a single source of truth, facilitating them to sell more, sell faster and work smarter. Jasper's PIM is accessible from anywhere via a web-browser and is intended to simplify the process by which online merchants import product data into the PIM. Once uploaded, merchants can add various product data including product attributes, images, videos, marketing information, inventory quantities and price books and efficiently merchandise their products using various features that include, among other things, the ability to adjust product categorization, pricing data and other key metrics. Jasper's PIM also allows for automatic syncing to popular eCommerce storefronts, marketplaces, or other connected channels, whenever new products are added to the PIM.

