Jason Rodi Produces COPCAST, The COP 15's Daily Podcast

MONTREAL, Dec. 14, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Gonzo filmmaker Jason Rodi is live from COP 15 for a daily video podcast of in-depth interviews with participants, decision makers, organizers, and local citizens taking part in this historic gathering of the World's governments in Montreal, from December 7 to 19th 2022. Gathering 18 000 participants and dignitaries from 196 countries, Montreal is hosting the 2022 United Nations Biodiversity Conference of the Parties, or COP for short. With the intense security surrounding the event, few media are trusted within the walls of the Palais des Congrès where the event is being held. However, portraying the Convention on Biological Diversity from every possible angle, Rodi has been speaking as much with such dignitaries as the COP15 host, Jean Lemire, Emissary for Climate Change and Northern and Arctic Issues at Gouvernement du Québec, United Nations Information Officer David Ainsworth, as well as marching with protestors outside of the high security area. In true gonzo fashion, Rodi's COPCAST brings you to the heart of the conference in a subjective manner so that those outside of the negotiations may come to understand the stakes, the goals, the process, and the actual experience of COP15.

WHEN and WHERE: From December 7th through 19th and already at its 7th episode, a new episode comes out daily to tell the story of the COP15 in real time, all available on the NOMADlive.tv YouTube channel and directly at NOMADlive.tv/cop.

ABOUT JASON RODI

Gonzo filmmaker and creative entrepreneur, Jason Rodi's dreams have taken him atop the highest mountain on every continent, the North and South poles, and sailing across the seven seas to the most remote island on the planet. In 2017 he was awarded the Meritorious Service Cross of Canada for creating the multimedia entertainment studio, Moment Factory. He has been working as NOMADlife.tv since 2007 with an active production studio in Montreal, and two live channels: NOMADlive.tv & NOMADslow.tv.

