Jason Pigeon joins Elastify as equity partner

Tech veteran brings over 10 years of industry experience to support Elastify's growth in IT Services.

TORONTO, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Technology entrepreneur Jason Pigeon joins emerging IT services and consulting firm Elastify Inc. as equity partner. Mr. Pigeon brings extensive experience to Elastify from previous roles supporting Canadian clientele in the tech industry for over 10 years.

"Jason's expertise and industry knowledge will serve as key assets as we continue building a world-class service delivery organization," Darcy Carroll, Elastify's President commented. "Jason's tenacity and entrepreneurial spirit ensures a suitable fit within our organization. I am excited to welcome him to the team."

Mr. Pigeon will be responsible for leading and expanding Elastify's IT services profile including strategic growth and business development initiatives. His specialized skills and experience will also support Elastify as it scales to service an increasing number of clients worldwide. Along with Jason, joins his long-time business partner Deanna Martins. Deanna brings over a decade of experience in operational excellence and will play a pivotal role in supporting Elastify's strategic objectives.

"It was crucial for me to join a company with a shared mission and values that are human-centric and future-focused. The changing demands of the industry require the ability to adapt, and I believe that begins with having the best people. I look forward to working alongside the Elastify team and building a people-first organization together."

About Elastify

Elastify is an emerging IT services and solutions provider that powers growing companies with the market's leading technical minds. Through their ecosystem of industry experts, Elastify provides a variety of high-value services in cybersecurity, cloud, GRC and digital transformation. Their delivery model combines knowledge of the world's best IT professionals with the speed and agility of staff augmentation to provide purpose-built teams to their clients at scale.

Founded in 2020, Elastify is based in Toronto Canada with presence in Calgary and Halifax. The company services customers throughout Canada and the USA. Visit www.elastify.ca to learn more.

