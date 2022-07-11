Jardine Transport Group Acquires K&T Transport

HALIFAX, NS, July 11, 2022 /CNW/ - Jardine Transport Group announced today that it has acquired K&T Transport Ltd. ("K&T"), an open-deck, dry van and logistics transportation business based in Plaster Rock, New Brunswick. K&T was established in 1984 and currently operates a fleet of sixty power units servicing customers throughout Canada and the United States. Jardine Transport Group has completed five acquisitions in the past seven years and now operates a fleet of over 210 power units.

Dion Cull, President of Jardine Transport Group, commented "The acquisition of K&T is consistent with our strategy of building a leading transportation company based in Atlantic Canada. Tim Linton has built a very strong business and I'm pleased that he will remain as General Manager of K&T. The company has a long track record of success and will complement our existing operations very well."

"I am pleased to have completed this transaction with Jardine Transport Group," stated Tim Linton, President of K&T. "I believe Jardine Transport Group will be a great owner of K&T and I am confident that we will continue to deliver strong service to our customers while providing excellent opportunities for our employees."

About Jardine Transport Group

Founded in 1978, Jardine Transport Group has grown to become a leading Atlantic Canadian truckload carrier. The Company services a broad customer base in Ontario, Quebec, Atlantic Canada, Western Canada and the United States from its offices located in Fredericton, St. Stephen, Jacksonville, Plaster Rock and Saint Jacques, New Brunswick, Halifax, Nova Scotia, and St. John's, Newfoundland. Jardine Transport Group is part of SeaFort Capital. Learn more about Jardine Transport Group at http://jardinetransport.ca/.

About SeaFort

Halifax-based SeaFort Capital makes controlling investments in small and medium sized Canadian businesses and partners with experienced managers to build value.

