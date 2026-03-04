SeaFort Capital Announces Investment in Allmar Inc.

HALIFAX, NS, March 4, 2026 /CNW/ - SeaFort Capital has made a majority investment in Allmar Inc. Headquartered in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Allmar is Canada's premier supplier of door and hardware solutions for the commercial, industrial, institutional and residential markets. Allmar's leadership team will retain a significant equity investment in the business. Roynat Equity Partners invested alongside SeaFort as a co-investor in the transaction. There will be no change to the current leadership of Allmar, nor to its key tenets of providing maximum value to its customers along with industry leading project fulfillment and customer service.

Ron Jonkman, CEO of Allmar said, "the partnership with SeaFort Capital will enable Allmar to continue to invest in ongoing operational improvements and accelerate our future expansion objectives across Canada. SeaFort not only brings Allmar access to growth capital but also provides access to seasoned investment professionals."

Brad Miles, CSO of Allmar added, "Allmar is proud of our Canadian roots and family-owned business heritage. With SeaFort's partnership, Allmar remains 100% Canadian owned and operated, and retains its strong family values."

Rob Normandeau, SeaFort's Managing Partner & President, commented, "This is the fifth platform investment for SeaFort Capital Fund II. Allmar's leadership team has built a remarkable business that has tremendous growth opportunities across Canada. Since its founding in 1957 by Henry Redekopp, Allmar has built a sterling reputation in the architectural openings industry by providing customers with high quality products and best in class service. We look forward to supporting the business as it continues to grow and develop".

Stewart McKelvey acted as legal advisor to SeaFort Capital and due diligence support was provided by PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP and Alvarez & Marsal Canada ULC. CIBC acted as Lead Arranger and Sole Bookrunner for Allmar's senior credit facilities, with Bank of Nova Scotia and Bank of Montreal participating in the lending syndicate. Thompson Dorfman Sweatman LLP acted as legal advisor to Allmar.

About SeaFort Capital

Based in Halifax, Nova Scotia, SeaFort Capital is a private equity firm that invests in lower-mid-market Canadian businesses with EBITDA ranging from $2 million to $15 million. SeaFort is a growth-oriented investor that seeks to establish long-term partnerships to help grow industry-leading Canadian companies. SeaFort targets investments in the business services, equipment service, value-added distribution, specialty manufacturing, and health services sectors. SeaFort Capital is investing SeaFort Capital Fund II LP, which has committed capital of approximately $189 million. For more information, please visit www.seafortcapital.com.

About Allmar Inc.

Allmar is Canada's premier supplier of door and hardware solutions for the commercial, industrial, institutional and residential markets and we offer high quality products and services to the architectural openings industry. From our 14 locations from British Columbia to Ontario, we offer a customer service team of over 400 highly knowledgeable and experienced employees. Each branch is staffed with experienced DHI accredited consultants and sales representatives to meet customers' design, consulting, installation and service needs. For more information, please visit www.allmar.com

Media Contacts: SeaFort Capital, Rob Normandeau, Managing Partner and President, Email: [email protected]; Allmar Inc., Elise Mayberry, Vice President of Marketing, Email: [email protected]