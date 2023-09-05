Jaques Clariond Assumes Key Leadership Role as Head of Global Advisory and Senior Adviser at Prime Quadrant

TORONTO, Sept. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Prime Quadrant, a leading global Ultra High Net Worth Family advisory and consulting firm, is pleased to announce the appointment of Jaques Clariond as the new Head of Global Advisory and Senior Adviser. This strategic decision, effective from June 2023, marks an exciting chapter in the company's continued growth and development.

Jaques brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the firm's Executive team. As Head of Global Advisory, he will be instrumental in driving the company's strategic vision, further strengthening the firm's position as a leader in the Ultra High Net Worth (UHNW) advisory and consulting industry. Additionally, he will assume the role of Senior Adviser, providing guidance and counsel to US family office clients while also leading and mentoring the consulting teams.

Jaques' appointment comes as the esteemed Elizabeth (Libby) Anderson prepares to exit the business later this year. Libby's contributions to the company have been invaluable, and her departure marks a bittersweet moment for the organization. She leaves behind a legacy of excellence and an unwavering dedication to her clients.

"The members of the Executive Committee are confident that Jaques will be an exceptional leader to the US team as he takes over for Libby Anderson when she exits the business later this year to enjoy her well-deserved retirement," added Mo Lidsky, CEO, "It's a benefit to us that Jaques has a broad background and has been a part of his family's family office and with that, he brings a new perspective to Prime Quadrant.

As Head of Global Advisory and Senior Adviser, Jaques Clariond will play a pivotal role in shaping the future of Prime Quadrant. With a focus on innovation, client-centric solutions, and a dedication to fostering strong relationships, he will help lead the company forward.

About Jacques Clariond

Jaques Clariond, CFA, was most recently the Managing Partner of Baudpont Asset Management, his private investment office focused on alternative investments. Baudpont invests across private equity, real estate, and venture capital. Jaques was also a Senior Advisor and Investment Committee Member for Blue Ivy Ventures, a venture capital fund focused on investing in disruptive businesses backed and funded by Yale University alumni. Jaques has held senior roles with Brookfield Asset Management, Vanguard, UBS, and Credit Suisse where he worked with investors across a variety of traditional and alternative investment asset classes with an emphasis on private equity and real estate. Jaques served as Independent Director of Damon Motors, an electric vehicle company based in Vancouver, Canada and San Rafael, California, where he is Chair of the Audit & Risk Committee.

Jaques earned a B.A. in Economics and Political Science from Bowdoin College and an MBA in Asset Management from the School of Management at Yale University. He is a graduate of Choate Rosemary Hall, a CFA Charterholder, and a member of the CFA Society of New York. Jaques also serves as an Officer of the Choate Rosemary Hall Alumni Association Executive Council, where he is Chair of the 1890 Society.

About Prime Quadrant

Prime Quadrant, certified as one of the Best Places to Work, serves more than 200 affluent families across North America and consults on US$18+ billion in assets. Our mission is to empower families for the future and assist them across the full range of their financial, social, and human capital needs. Our culture is the Prime Quadrant PATH – we are Purposeful, Authentic, Tenacious, and Humble. We are deeply grateful for the work we are privileged to do, the wonderful families we are fortunate to serve, and the exceptional team around us.

SOURCE Prime Quadrant