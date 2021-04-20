Japan Positions itself as Global Startup Leader at Collision 2021

Japanese delegation includes innovations in AI, security, medical technology, sustainable batteries and more

TORONTO, April 20, 2021 /CNW/ - Japan's leading startups take centre-stage at Collision 2021 today, showcasing innovations such as AI behavioural recognition technology, life-saving AI-based imaging solutions that can detect early signs of lung cancer and revolutionary eco-friendly batteries.

Japan has been developing its startup industry at a record-pace and, in 2020, Tokyo was named one of the top 15 cities in the world for startups.

The country is also set to host Web Summit Tokyo 2022, organized by the same group behind Collision in North America. The line up at this year's Collision Conference includes innovations that are positioned to transform how we live.

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) will host a roundtable on April 21st at 10 a.m. to discuss the country's innovation ecosystem and showcase their Collision 2021 delegation. Conference delegates and media are invited to join the roundtable to hear about the country's startup sector from key industry players, including:

JETRO Toronto Associate Director: Tyson Garbe

Plug and Play Japan CEO & Managing Partner, Japan : Phillip Vincent

: CIC Japan Director of Community Development: Masaru Nagura

Rainmaking Innovation Japan Advisor, New Venture Strategy: Joshua Flannery

Hacarus VP of Global Sales: Adrian Sossna

iNAGO Founder & CEO Ron Di Carlantonio

The Japanese startup delegation to Collision 2021, supported by JETRO, are seeking investments, partnerships and market expansion in North America.

The delegation includes:

Asilla Inc. : Develops behavior recognition AI solution "asilla SDK", that can be utilized in healthcare, agriculture, smartcities, FA, entertainment, etc.

PJP Eye LTD. : One of the world's most innovative battery technology companies; develops organic, carbon-based batteries.

: One of the world's most innovative battery technology companies; develops organic, carbon-based batteries. Bisu : Microfluidic home health lab that delivers personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice.

: Microfluidic home health lab that delivers personalized nutrition and lifestyle advice. Plusman : Develops medical devices and drug discovery technology using the power of AI.

: Develops medical devices and drug discovery technology using the power of AI. Triple W : World's first wearable device for urinary incontinence.

: World's first wearable device for urinary incontinence. Zenport: A cloud-based supply chain management (SCM) tool that optimizes the trading process.

Japan's Focus on Startups

The government of Japan has prioritized startups, creating a 7-step strategy that includes the creation of a startup city, providing entrepreneurship education, improved accelerator programs, state procurement and funding for startups.

In 2019, a total of $4.09 billion USD was invested in more than 1,406 early-stage and other startups, an increase in investment of 160% in four years,

