Jann Arden to perform from The Canadian Music Hall of Fame at The 2021 JUNO Awards on CBC

Anne Murray to induct Arden during the nationwide broadcast

TORONTO, May 26, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) today announced that multi-platinum award-winning artist and Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductee, Jann Arden , will hit the stage to perform from her hometown at Calgary's Studio Bell , home of the National Music Centre, during The 50th Annual JUNO Awards Broadcast. Canada's "Songbird" Anne Murray will induct Arden, whose Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee Award Presentation and Performance is Presented by TD. The 2021 JUNO Awards will be broadcast nationwide Sunday, June 6 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on CBC TV, CBC Gem, CBC Radio One, CBC Music, CBC Listen, globally on CBCMusic.ca/junos and livestreamed on CBC Music's TikTok , Facebook , YouTube and Twitter pages.

"I am honoured to join the celebrated list of artists who have been inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame before me," said Jann Arden. "This past year has reminded us all of the enduring Canadian spirit. I look forward to taking the stage and celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the JUNO Awards the best way I know how...through song."

"We are thrilled to finally welcome Jann Arden into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame," said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards & MusiCounts. "For over 25 years she has been a much-loved staple on the Canadian music scene, producing and performing songs that speak to the heart. Through her catalogue of multi-platinum award-winning music, her witty personality and ability to entertain, Jann is beloved by Canadians and so deserving of this honour."

TD has continuously supported Canadian music through a variety of events and initiatives across the country, and this year, are honoured to celebrate a decade of partnership with the JUNOS by presenting the Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee Award Presentation and Performance for the first time in JUNO history.

Arden is an acclaimed singer, songwriter, actress, broadcaster and author. Her impressive list of accolades includes nine JUNO Awards including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame honour, 10 SOCAN Awards, four Western Canadian Music Awards, a Much Music Video Award, three Prairie Music Awards and an Alberta Recording Industry Association Award. Click here to read more.

Full Press Release available here.

SOURCE CARAS/The JUNO Awards

For further information: Dillon Shaver, rock-it promotions, [email protected]

Related Links

www.junoawards.ca

