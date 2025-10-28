Ninth annual Your Family First program empowers over 50 students in 2025 alone

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - JAN-PRO's Your Family First Scholarship program is celebrating its ninth year in Canada with an exciting milestone: more than $200,000 awarded in post-secondary scholarships to support franchise owners and their families nationwide. In 2025, over 50 students were granted scholarships, totaling more than $40,000.

Originally created by JAN-PRO Systems International, the scholarship is exclusive to franchise owners within the system, giving JAN-PRO the opportunity to give back to its network while empowering the next generation to shape their future and achieve their dreams.

"To have now granted over $200,000, all within Canada and all to those within our system is just great. These owners work hard, and this is just a small piece of how we can give back. It's also a wonderful celebration for each local office to be able to recognize great business owners and celebrate their families." says Jean Roberge, President of JAN-PRO of Canada.

Looking ahead, JAN-PRO plans to expand the scholarship program in 2026, creating even more opportunities for franchise families across the country. Some of this year's winners are featured on JAN-PRO Canada's social media channels.

About JAN-PRO

JAN-PRO is a franchise-based commercial cleaning company that has been operating in Canada since 1995. With 29 locations from coast to coast, JAN-PRO provides professional, consistent, and thorough cleaning services to businesses of all sizes, delivered by certified and highly trained franchise owners.

SOURCE JAN-PRO Canada

Media Contact: Heather Ribout, Director, Marketing, JAN-PRO Canada, 416-291-8405 ext 2209, [email protected]