Jamieson Wellness Inc. Announces Filing of Management Information Circular for Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders

TORONTO, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ - Jamieson Wellness Inc. ("Jamieson Wellness" or the "Company") (TSX: JWEL) announced today that the Company has filed its management information circular ("Circular") and related materials (together with the Circular, the "Meeting Materials") for the annual and special meeting of shareholders (the "Shareholders") of Jamieson Wellness to be held on May 27, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) virtually via live audio webcast at https://web.lumiagm.com/237869397 (the "Meeting").

The Meeting Materials have been filed under Jamieson's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and are also available on the Company's website at www.jamiesonwellness.com.

The Meeting Materials are being mailed to Shareholders to provide information about the business to be conducted at the Meeting, detailed instructions about how to vote shares and how to attend and participate at the Meeting. The Company encourages Shareholders to review the Meeting Materials before voting their shares.

Again this year, out of an abundance of caution to proactively deal with the public health impact of the COVID-19 outbreak, and to mitigate the risks to the health and safety of our communities, Shareholders, employees and other stakeholders, the Meeting will be held in a virtual only format.

About Jamieson Wellness

Jamieson Wellness is dedicated to improving the world's health and wellness with its portfolio of innovative natural health brands. Established in 1922, Jamieson is the Company's heritage brand and Canada's #1 consumer health brand. Jamieson Wellness manufactures and markets sports nutrition products and specialty supplements under its Progressive, Precision and Iron Vegan brands. The Company also markets Smart Solutions by Lorna Vanderhaeghe, the #1 women's natural health focused brand in Canada. For more information please visit jamiesonwellness.com.

Jamieson Wellness' head office is located at 1 Adelaide Street East Suite 2200, Toronto, Ontario, Canada.

SOURCE Jamieson Wellness Inc.

For further information: For questions or assistance with the completion and delivery of proxy materials, please contact Jamieson Wellness' proxy solicitation agent and shareholder communications advisor: Laurel Hill Advisory Group, 1.877.452.7184 toll-free in Canada, +1.416.304.0211 International, [email protected]