Jameson Serves Up Some Holiday Spirit in Support of the Hospitality Industry

From now until the end of December, Jameson, Canada's beloved Irish whiskey, will have a unique collection of holiday trees on display at select bars across downtown Toronto. Featuring the iconic green bottles tiered in the shape of a traditional holiday tree, each Jameson Tree invites Torontonians to soak up the season together around its bright and festive backdrop.

"We know that Canadians are excited to come together to celebrate the holidays in a more familiar way this year," says Anika Sharma, Brand Manager, Jameson Irish Whiskey. "We hope that our festive trees will help bar-goers get into the spirit of the season, and raise some spirits too, by giving back to those tending bar this holiday and beyond."

Not only will the Jameson Trees add the perfect ambiance to your holiday get together, it also gives quite generously. How much? That's up to you! By gathering your closest lads and snapping a photo under one of the Jameson Trees, you can help the brand support the Bartenders Benevolent Fund, a non-profit providing resources and funding to hospitality workers in-need.



"While bars and restaurants across Canada have reopened, the impacts of COVID-19 continue to have a lasting impact on the service industry," says Mat Savulescu, Executive Director, Bartenders Benevolent Fund, "We are grateful for the generous support of Jameson and Canadians, which will help us continue our work to support hospitality professionals and elevate our industry."

For every picture of a Jameson Tree shared on Instagram tagging @jamesonwhiskey and the bar with #YouGatherWeGive, Jameson will donate $5 to the Bartenders Benevolent Fund, up to a maximum of $20,000. To learn more about Jameson Irish Whiskey, please visit jamesonirishwhishkey.com

About Corby Spirit and Wine

Corby Spirit and Wine Limited is a leading Canadian manufacturer, marketer and distributor of spirits and wines. Corby's portfolio of owned-brands includes some of the most renowned brands in Canada, including J.P. Wiser's®, Lot 40®, and Pike Creek® Canadian whiskies, Lamb's® rum, Polar Ice® vodka, McGuinness® liqueurs, Ungava® gin, Cabot Trail® maple-based liqueurs and Chic Choc® Spiced rum, and Foreign Affair® wines. Through its affiliation with Pernod Ricard S.A., a global leader in the spirits and wine industry, Corby also represents leading international brands such as ABSOLUT® vodka, Chivas Regal®, The Glenlivet® and Ballantine's® Scotch whiskies, Jameson® Irish whiskey, Beefeater® gin, Malibu® rum, Kahlúa® liqueur, Mumm® champagne, and Jacob's Creek®, Stoneleigh®, Campo Viejo®, and Kenwood® wines. Corby is a publicly traded company based in Toronto, Ontario, and listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbols CSW.A and CSW.B. For further information, please visit our website or follow us on LinkedIn , Instagram , or Twitter .

About Bartenders Benevolent Fund

Created in 2013, the Bartenders Benevolent Fund is a nationally registered non-profit and financial resource for hospitality professionals in Canada. The Bartenders Benevolent Fund's mandate is to offer support to the hospitality industry, by the hospitality industry. Although they have some operational costs, they are mostly powered by volunteers from across the country, who help to provide support and resources to hospitality professionals throughout Canada by providing funding for those who have fallen under serious financial hardship, and programming to elevate our industry and those within it. For further information, please visit bartendersbenevolentfund.ca .

