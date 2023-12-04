Jameson Presents: The Unboring Office Holiday Party

Jameson Irish Whiskey celebrates the holiday season, and gives Canadian business Qode Media an epic office holiday party under the Jameson Tree

TORONTO, Dec. 4, 2023 /CNW/ - This holiday season, Jameson Irish Whiskey is spreading holiday cheer by gifting Qode Media with the ultimate office holiday party to make the most of the festive season.

It's that time of year to break out the holiday sweaters for an evening of merriment with coworkers, but while some people may look forward to decking the halls with their office besties, most know that office holiday parties are usually boring and a bit stale.

To make the holidays twinkle, Jameson invited Canadian businesses with 100 employees or less to submit their company for a chance to win an epic holiday party inspired by Jameson's festive spirit.

"Tis the season for raising a toast to another year and gathering around the Jameson Tree with friends and beloved colleagues," said Louise Healy, Jameson's Senior Brand Manager at Corby Spirit and Wine. "Qode's music video submission perfectly captured their love of the brand and we are excited to help their team celebrate the holidays in the most epic way possible!"

This year, Jameson selected Qode Media from, Ontario to give an epic holiday party on December 7, 2023. Their enthusiasm, creative video submission and holiday spirit made them stand out among hundreds of entries from across the country. With over-the-top activations to look forward to such as a photobooth, gourmet food, game stations, a special performance from Canada's favourite nostalgia trip Dwayne Gretzky, and of course, holiday-inspired cocktails from Jameson, Qode Media will celebrate the holidays in the most epic way!

"We really value team building and celebrating our hard work together. It is a great privilege and a pleasure to be part of such an epic event with Jameson" said Kayla Shewchuk, from Qode Media. "We're so thankful that Jameson saw their own spirit reflected in our submission and we can't wait to rock around the Jameson Tree!"

Further to sharing joy through The Unboring Office Holiday Party, Jameson is bringing festive fun to Toronto's Union Station with the Jameson Tree, lighting up hearts and bringing people together.

Running from December 1 – 31st, this 11-foot-tall tree is made up of over 250 bottles and features lights, music, and a whiskey barrel base. With classic holiday jingles and the perfect gift growing on its branches, the Jameson tree is where friendships flourish, making it the ultimate destination for holiday cheer.

